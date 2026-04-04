ETV Bharat / state

No Marriage, No Crime: Telangana High Court Quashes Case Over Failed Relationship

The court ruled that a breach of promise to marry does not constitute fraud without proof of intent. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has categorically ruled that if a romantic relationship is pursued under a promise of marriage and later fails, it does not amount to fraud or a criminal offence.

The court clarified that for such an act to be considered criminal, there must be clear evidence that the relationship was initiated with a specific, fraudulent intent to deceive the partner about marriage.

K Santhosh, a resident of Potyal in Anthargaon Mandal of Peddapalli district, approached the High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him based on a complaint filed by a young woman. The complaint alleged that he had promised to marry her but later failed to fulfil that promise.

Justice N Tukaramji recently heard the matter. Representing the petitioner, counsel argued that the case lacked supporting evidence and should be quashed. The counsel also cited previous High Court judgments stating that the breakdown of personal relationships does not constitute a criminal offence.

Woman's Allegations

Arguing on behalf of the complainant, her counsel submitted that when the petitioner proposed to her in 2018, she initially declined. However, he allegedly pressured her into accepting the proposal by threatening to take his own life.

The counsel further stated that after maintaining a relationship for five years, the petitioner refused to marry her when she raised the issue, instead offering monetary compensation.