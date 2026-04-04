No Marriage, No Crime: Telangana High Court Quashes Case Over Failed Relationship
In a key ruling, the High Court quashed a case, stating that failed marriage promises are not criminal without proven fraudulent intent.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has categorically ruled that if a romantic relationship is pursued under a promise of marriage and later fails, it does not amount to fraud or a criminal offence.
The court clarified that for such an act to be considered criminal, there must be clear evidence that the relationship was initiated with a specific, fraudulent intent to deceive the partner about marriage.
K Santhosh, a resident of Potyal in Anthargaon Mandal of Peddapalli district, approached the High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him based on a complaint filed by a young woman. The complaint alleged that he had promised to marry her but later failed to fulfil that promise.
Justice N Tukaramji recently heard the matter. Representing the petitioner, counsel argued that the case lacked supporting evidence and should be quashed. The counsel also cited previous High Court judgments stating that the breakdown of personal relationships does not constitute a criminal offence.
Woman's Allegations
Arguing on behalf of the complainant, her counsel submitted that when the petitioner proposed to her in 2018, she initially declined. However, he allegedly pressured her into accepting the proposal by threatening to take his own life.
The counsel further stated that after maintaining a relationship for five years, the petitioner refused to marry her when she raised the issue, instead offering monetary compensation.
Dispute And Legal Stand
The counsel added that when elders intervened to resolve the dispute, the petitioner initially agreed to the marriage but later reneged on his promise. This, the complainant argued, clearly amounted to fraud. After hearing both sides, the court referred to Supreme Court rulings, including "Hriday Ranjan Prasad Verma vs State of Bihar" and "Pramod Suryabhan Pawar vs State of Maharashtra", which deal with allegations arising from breach of promise to marry.
The High Court noted that if there was no fraudulent intent at the beginning of the relationship, the act would only amount to a breach of promise and not a criminal offence.
Court's Observations
The court observed that a criminal fraud charge requires clear proof of malicious intent at the time the promise was made. In this case, the parties were in a relationship for five years, indicating the absence of such intent. The court concluded that the matter reflected a failed relationship rather than a criminal act.
Case Quashed
Holding that continuing the case would amount to misuse of the legal process, the High Court exercised its powers and quashed the case against the petitioner.
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