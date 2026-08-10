ETV Bharat / state

No Mandate To Sing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' Only At End Of Events: Centre Tells Madras High Court

Chennai: The Central Government on Monday clarified before the Madras High Court that its circular nowhere states that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' (Invocation to Mother Tamil) must be sung only at the conclusion of events.

Ananya Radhakrishnan, a resident of Chennai, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking to ensure the practice of commencing government events in Tamil Nadu with the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'. In her petition, she stated, "It has been a long-standing tradition in Tamil Nadu to commence government events by singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' and conclude them with the National Anthem.

"However, in a manner that dilutes this practice, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is now being sung third—after 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem—at government events," Ananya said.

The government said, the circular issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28 mandating that government events begin with 'Vande Mataram', did not impose any prohibition on starting events with the state song. Singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is not merely a ritual; it embodies the sentiments, culture, and identity of the Tamil people. For generations, government events have commenced with the invocation, Ananya said in her petition.