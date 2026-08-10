No Mandate To Sing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' Only At End Of Events: Centre Tells Madras High Court
The petitioner has alleged that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is being sung third after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem at events in the state.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Chennai: The Central Government on Monday clarified before the Madras High Court that its circular nowhere states that 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' (Invocation to Mother Tamil) must be sung only at the conclusion of events.
Ananya Radhakrishnan, a resident of Chennai, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking to ensure the practice of commencing government events in Tamil Nadu with the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu'. In her petition, she stated, "It has been a long-standing tradition in Tamil Nadu to commence government events by singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' and conclude them with the National Anthem.
"However, in a manner that dilutes this practice, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is now being sung third—after 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem—at government events," Ananya said.
The government said, the circular issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 28 mandating that government events begin with 'Vande Mataram', did not impose any prohibition on starting events with the state song. Singing 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is not merely a ritual; it embodies the sentiments, culture, and identity of the Tamil people. For generations, government events have commenced with the invocation, Ananya said in her petition.
She said, the petition does not oppose 'Vande Mataram' or the National Anthem. "The court should direct the governments to issue appropriate administrative instructions to ensure 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is sung first, thereby avoiding any cultural conflict at government events," her petition stated.
A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, which recently heard the case, had ordered the Central Government to file a response to the petition.
The case came up for hearing again on the day. During the proceedings, senior counsel Sundaresan appeared on behalf of the Central Government. Sundaresan stated, "The notification issued by the Central Government on July 9 clearly specifies where the National Song and the National Anthem should be sung, the events where they should be sung together, and when the state song should be performed.
"The notification stipulates that 'Vande Mataram' should be sung first, followed by the National Anthem. Nowhere in the circular did the Central Government state that the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must be sung only at the conclusion of events," he said. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judges adjourned the hearing in the matter to next week.
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