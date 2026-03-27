ETV Bharat / state

No LPG Worry For Karnataka Village Using Biogas For Last Four Decades

At a time when global conflicts, particularly in the Middle Eastern countries, are raising concerns about fuel supply and LPG availability, Kattanbhavi remains largely unaffected. Nearly 85 per cent of the village’s 250 households use gobar gas for their daily cooking needs. More than 200 homes have functional biogas units, making the village a rare example of grassroots energy independence. Residents said they do not have to worry about empty LPG cylinders or booking refills. The gas they need is produced at home, ensuring uninterrupted cooking. Many families in the village have been using the system consistently for the last over 40 years. The village economy is largely based on agriculture and dairy farming. Most households own cattle such as cows and buffaloes. The dung, along with toilet waste, is used to generate biogas. A walk through the village reveals biogas units in almost every backyard, quietly powering kitchens.

With the support of local organisations such as Janjagruti Sanstha and Khadi Gramodyog, biogas units were installed in nearly 30,000 homes across Belagavi, Hukkeri, and Khanapur taluks between 1990 and 1995. Before this shift, the villagers relied heavily on firewood for cooking, leading to deforestation and severe health issues among women due to smoke inhalation. Kaganikar travelled from house to house, educating people about the environmental and health benefits of smokeless cooking through biogas.



Kaganikar recalled he first came to Kattanbhavi in 1990 while running a night school. “People were cutting trees from nearby hills for firewood. I explained how this damages the environment and affects health. With financial support from voluntary organisations, households with cattle began installing biogas units,” he said. Today, around 225 homes in the village actively use the system.



The villagers remember that Kaganikar's efforts were not initially welcomed. Some even threw slurry at him at his resistance. However, he persisted and eventually succeeded in bringing about a lasting change.



Savings, Safety and Sustainability



For the residents, the benefits of biogas go beyond convenience. Bhairanath Kotekar, a villager, said his family has been using gobar gas for four decades. “Earlier we had four to five cattle, now we have just one. Still, gas production has not reduced. We mix dung in the tank and have connected it to the toilet waste outlet as well. The gas we get is sufficient and of good quality. While others worry about cylinder shortages, we have no such worries,” he said.



Farmer Maruti Kotekar, who installed a biogas unit four months ago, said the decision is reaping huge benefits. “Cattle dung was going to waste. Seeing others use gobar gas, I decided to install one for Rs 24,000. Materials were provided at subsidised rates by a local organisation. Now, with gas shortages being reported elsewhere, I feel I took the right decision,” he said.



Homemaker Mallavva Pavale highlighted the financial and safety advantages. “We add dung to the tank twice a day and get enough gas for cooking. There are no bills like LPG cylinders, so we save money. There is also no fear of explosions,” she said.



A Model Worth Replicating



According to Sriram Kamath, secretary of the Belagavi Khadi Gramodyog Sangh, awareness campaigns and government subsidies played a key role in the initial spread of biogas units. Households constructed the units themselves using materials like bricks, sand, and cement purchased through subsidies.



Kaganikar warns that the widespread distribution of subsidised LPG cylinders has led to a decline in biogas usage in some areas. He believes this is a missed opportunity, especially at a time when India continues to depend on fuel imports.



“Despite having the resources and knowledge to produce gas locally, we are not utilising it fully. Both Central and state governments should promote biogas units among farmers with cattle and provide higher subsidies. This can reduce dependence on external sources and strengthen energy security,” he said. Kattanbhavi’s experience shows that simple, locally driven solutions can offer long-term answers to global challenges.