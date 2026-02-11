No Loss To Agriculture From Indo-US Trade Deal: Global Agri Expert Prabhu Lakshminarayana Pingali
Prabhu Lakshminarayana Pingali has called for diversification in Indian agriculture, saying the focus should be mainly on the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and nutritious crops.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Calling for further strengthening of the agriculture sector in India, the Director of the Tata Cornell Institute of Agriculture and Nutrition (TCIAN) at Cornell University in the US, Prabhu Lakshminarayana Pingali, has stated that, along with high productivity and crop exchange, the focus should be mainly on the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and nutritious crops.
He said that exports should be encouraged to meet the country's food needs and not waste surplus products. Stating that the Indo-US trade agreement that continues to make headlines is mutual, he underlined the need for trade agreements with more countries to strengthen the Indian agriculture sector.
Prabhu is an international expert on agriculture, food and economics. Born in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh, he studied at Hyderabad Public School. He completed his post-graduation in Economics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, in 1977. He is a member of the Indian Food Safety Law Committee and has received several national and international awards.
In a chat with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he said the latest agreement between India and the United States is better than before, and there will be no loss to the agricultural sector. Exports of fruits, spices and marine products from India to America will increase. Farmers will benefit from the exports of shrimp from Andhra Pradesh.
Asked for his opinion on the interim trade agreement between the US and India, the expert said, “This agreement is beneficial. It should be welcomed. There was no such agreement before. This will further strengthen the relations between the two countries. Not only agriculture, but it is also very important to have a strong relationship between the two countries in all sectors. The Americans are also looking at this positively.”
Talking about the reasons why agricultural exports from India are not increasing, Prabhu pointed out, “The country is at the top in the Information Technology (IT) and pharmaceutical sectors. Regarding agriculture, only basmati rice and some other varieties are being exported. Exports of agricultural products should also increase. For that, the government should relax restrictions. If farmers are made aware of quality standards and the value chain, they will achieve further development.”
When his views were sought on the state of Indian agriculture as compared to that of America, he said, “Most farmers in India are small and marginal farmers. On average, they have only two acres of land. Size does not matter in productivity. With technology and government policies, even small farmers can do wonders. While fewer farmers in America cultivate more land, crores of small farmers in India are providing rice to the country.”
He went on to underline that because India focuses only on grains like rice and wheat, it is not able to meet the diverse food demand. “There is no proper connection between the farmers and supermarkets. On the other hand, easily available junk food and sugary, calorie-rich foods have created a new problem in India. We are suffering from obesity, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. The main reason for this is the lack of access to healthy, nutritious food,” he said.
When asked how these challenges can be met, the expert said that India should focus on pulses, vegetables, fruits and dairy products. Tomatoes, potatoes, and other fresh vegetables and dairy products should be made available to the people at low prices.
“Small farmers should be connected to urban markets. Farmers should decide which crops to plant according to local conditions. Diversity in the diet is very important. In America, people regularly eat vegetables and different types of food. This keeps them healthy. India should also move in that direction. The departments of agriculture, health and child welfare should work together. Only then can we solve the nutrition problem. Drones and satellite technology are being introduced in India, like in America. This is very necessary for food security,” he underlined.
Talking about the situation of agriculture in the Telugu states, Prabhu pointed out that while the Telangana region has achieved remarkable growth in cotton, rice and soybean cultivation in the last two decades, Andhra Pradesh is very much at the forefront in the export of marine products. “Telugu states that have paved the way for green revolutions should progress further,” he said.