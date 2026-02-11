ETV Bharat / state

No Loss To Agriculture From Indo-US Trade Deal: Global Agri Expert Prabhu Lakshminarayana Pingali

Hyderabad: Calling for further strengthening of the agriculture sector in India, the Director of the Tata Cornell Institute of Agriculture and Nutrition (TCIAN) at Cornell University in the US, Prabhu Lakshminarayana Pingali, has stated that, along with high productivity and crop exchange, the focus should be mainly on the cultivation of fruits, vegetables and nutritious crops.

He said that exports should be encouraged to meet the country's food needs and not waste surplus products. Stating that the Indo-US trade agreement that continues to make headlines is mutual, he underlined the need for trade agreements with more countries to strengthen the Indian agriculture sector.

Prabhu is an international expert on agriculture, food and economics. Born in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh, he studied at Hyderabad Public School. He completed his post-graduation in Economics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, in 1977. He is a member of the Indian Food Safety Law Committee and has received several national and international awards.

In a chat with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, he said the latest agreement between India and the United States is better than before, and there will be no loss to the agricultural sector. Exports of fruits, spices and marine products from India to America will increase. Farmers will benefit from the exports of shrimp from Andhra Pradesh.

Asked for his opinion on the interim trade agreement between the US and India, the expert said, “This agreement is beneficial. It should be welcomed. There was no such agreement before. This will further strengthen the relations between the two countries. Not only agriculture, but it is also very important to have a strong relationship between the two countries in all sectors. The Americans are also looking at this positively.”

Talking about the reasons why agricultural exports from India are not increasing, Prabhu pointed out, “The country is at the top in the Information Technology (IT) and pharmaceutical sectors. Regarding agriculture, only basmati rice and some other varieties are being exported. Exports of agricultural products should also increase. For that, the government should relax restrictions. If farmers are made aware of quality standards and the value chain, they will achieve further development.”