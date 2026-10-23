ETV Bharat / state

No Longer Rural: 48 Delhi Villages To Get 'Urban' Status, Provided Civic Amenities

New Delhi: Aiming for planned and integrated development of the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to urbanise 48 villages within its territory. The objective is to align the legal status of these villages with Delhi’s evolving urban landscape, and to provide a foundation for better planning of their future development.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said this decision will allow for a more systematic and coordinated approach to addressing needs related to land use, road connectivity, sewage systems, water supply, sanitation, and other civic amenities in the identified villages.

The CM emphasised that Delhi’s villages are an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage, social fabric, and developmental journey. Well-planned development is essential for the prosperity of these villages, improving the standard of living for the families residing there, and ensuring access to better basic infrastructure.

The government’s goal is to ensure that Delhi’s development remains balanced, inclusive, and aligned with future requirements. The urbanisation of these 48 villages is a significant step in this direction, she said, adding that it will create a framework for systematically assessing the developmental needs of these areas, improving the planning of civic amenities, and strengthening coordination among the relevant agencies.

The 48 Villages To Be Urbanised

The villages include Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Kulakpur, Singhola, Sungarpur (New Delhi), Sungarpur (Shahdara), Tajpur Kalan, Tehri Daulatpur, Rajpur Kalan, Auchandi, Mungeshpur, Shahpur Garhi, Nizampur Rashidpur, Chatesar, Pur Delhi, Jagatpur (North Delhi), Jagatpur (Shahdara), Sultanpur Majra, Pur Shahdara, Sabhapur (North East Delhi), Badarpur Khadar, Badarpur Majra Burari, Bakiaabad, Khanpur Khani, Jafarabad, Fatehpur Beri, Chandanhola, Badusarai, Devrala, Ghummanhera, Jainpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri, Raghopur, Rawta, Shikarpur, Bijwasan, Nanak Heri, Bakargarh, Dhansa, Ghalibpur, Issapur, Kair, Mundela Kalan, Mundela Khurd, Surakhpur, and Chak Chilla.

The decision to urbanise these 48 villages is being taken under Section 507(A) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. This will allow these villages to be integrated into Delhi’s urban development planning, enabling a systematic assessment of their future needs. It will also provide an opportunity to address land use, the management of development projects, and the provision of civic amenities like roads, water supply, and sewerage, in a more cohesive and effective manner.