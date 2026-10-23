No Longer Rural: 48 Delhi Villages To Get 'Urban' Status, Provided Civic Amenities
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said well-planned development is essential for improving the standard of living of families and providing them with better services.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Aiming for planned and integrated development of the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to urbanise 48 villages within its territory. The objective is to align the legal status of these villages with Delhi’s evolving urban landscape, and to provide a foundation for better planning of their future development.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said this decision will allow for a more systematic and coordinated approach to addressing needs related to land use, road connectivity, sewage systems, water supply, sanitation, and other civic amenities in the identified villages.
The CM emphasised that Delhi’s villages are an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage, social fabric, and developmental journey. Well-planned development is essential for the prosperity of these villages, improving the standard of living for the families residing there, and ensuring access to better basic infrastructure.
The government’s goal is to ensure that Delhi’s development remains balanced, inclusive, and aligned with future requirements. The urbanisation of these 48 villages is a significant step in this direction, she said, adding that it will create a framework for systematically assessing the developmental needs of these areas, improving the planning of civic amenities, and strengthening coordination among the relevant agencies.
The 48 Villages To Be Urbanised
The villages include Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Kulakpur, Singhola, Sungarpur (New Delhi), Sungarpur (Shahdara), Tajpur Kalan, Tehri Daulatpur, Rajpur Kalan, Auchandi, Mungeshpur, Shahpur Garhi, Nizampur Rashidpur, Chatesar, Pur Delhi, Jagatpur (North Delhi), Jagatpur (Shahdara), Sultanpur Majra, Pur Shahdara, Sabhapur (North East Delhi), Badarpur Khadar, Badarpur Majra Burari, Bakiaabad, Khanpur Khani, Jafarabad, Fatehpur Beri, Chandanhola, Badusarai, Devrala, Ghummanhera, Jainpur, Jhatikra, Kanganheri, Raghopur, Rawta, Shikarpur, Bijwasan, Nanak Heri, Bakargarh, Dhansa, Ghalibpur, Issapur, Kair, Mundela Kalan, Mundela Khurd, Surakhpur, and Chak Chilla.
The decision to urbanise these 48 villages is being taken under Section 507(A) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. This will allow these villages to be integrated into Delhi’s urban development planning, enabling a systematic assessment of their future needs. It will also provide an opportunity to address land use, the management of development projects, and the provision of civic amenities like roads, water supply, and sewerage, in a more cohesive and effective manner.
This process will also assist in identifying development potential in alignment with the draft Master Plan 2041. However, all development activities will be carried out in accordance with relevant plans, necessary statutory approvals, and applicable regulations.
Roads, Water Supply & Sewerage
According to the CM’s Office, the transition to an urban status will facilitate the assessment and planning of requirements for roads, internal connectivity, and other essential urban amenities in these villages. Similarly, relevant civic agencies will be able to identify needs related to water supply, sewerage networks, drainage, sanitation, and waste management, and subsequently formulate necessary plans.
Furthermore, it will provide an opportunity to develop coordinated plans for street lighting, drainage systems, waste management, and other basic civic infrastructure. To develop and expand these facilities, the concerned agencies will be required to take action in alignment with existing policies, approved schemes, and available resources.
Following the issuance of the notification, the status of the affected villages will shift from rural to urban. This will bring clarity regarding their urban status and the legal and administrative regulations applicable to them. It will also establish a clear legal foundation for formulating and deliberating on future development plans.
However, for construction projects, changes in land use, and other development activities, it will remain mandatory to comply with relevant regulations, building bylaws, approved plans, and all necessary permits.
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