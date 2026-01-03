ETV Bharat / state

‘No Livestock Sacrifice Allowed At Thiruparankundram Dargah Festival’, Says Madras HC

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the management of Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah and the Madurai district administration to ensure no livestock is sacrificed during the Sandanakoodu festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop.

Justice S Srimathi, while pronouncing the interim order, said that the festival should be conducted with only 50 people. The court was hearing a petition filed by Manickamurty, a resident of Madurai, against performing a sacrifice during the festival known as Kanduri.

The petitioner alleged that despite orders passed by the court in October 2025 prohibiting animal sacrifice or performance of kanduriri on the hill, the dargah members have circulated pamphlets and put up posters that they were going to celebrate the kanduri and santhanakoodu festival in the dargah from December 21 to January 6. “Despite the three-judge bench having already banned the Kanduri festival, the Dargah committee has announced that the festival will be held. No action has been taken despite complaints being filed regarding this. Therefore, a ban should be imposed on conducting the Kanduri festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop, the petition requested.

During the hearing, the State government submitted that permission would be granted only for the Santhanakoodu festival scheduled for January 6. It informed the court that similar permission had been granted in 2023 and that the same conditions would be followed this year as well. The government further submitted that permission would not be granted for the Kanduri Mahautsav and that animal sacrifice, carrying meat or non-vegetarian food, and cooking non-vegetarian food would not be permitted.

Advocate Vanchinathan, appearing for the Dargah, argued, "This petition is not maintainable. Filing a petition twice for the same request is unacceptable. The order only prohibits the conduct of the Kanduri festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop. There is no restriction on conducting the festival in the Thiruparankundram area. The Kanduri festival can be held below the hill."

At that point, the petitioner's side stated, "Not only the sacrifice of livestock, but also the serving of non-vegetarian food is prohibited on the hilltop." The Dargah side submitted that "the rights of both parties should not be affected." To this, the judge questioned, "Even if they are affected, what action has been taken regarding the previous instances of such violations?"