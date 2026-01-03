‘No Livestock Sacrifice Allowed At Thiruparankundram Dargah Festival’, Says Madras HC
The court directed that the festival should be conducted with only 50 people.
Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the management of Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah and the Madurai district administration to ensure no livestock is sacrificed during the Sandanakoodu festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop.
Justice S Srimathi, while pronouncing the interim order, said that the festival should be conducted with only 50 people. The court was hearing a petition filed by Manickamurty, a resident of Madurai, against performing a sacrifice during the festival known as Kanduri.
The petitioner alleged that despite orders passed by the court in October 2025 prohibiting animal sacrifice or performance of kanduriri on the hill, the dargah members have circulated pamphlets and put up posters that they were going to celebrate the kanduri and santhanakoodu festival in the dargah from December 21 to January 6. “Despite the three-judge bench having already banned the Kanduri festival, the Dargah committee has announced that the festival will be held. No action has been taken despite complaints being filed regarding this. Therefore, a ban should be imposed on conducting the Kanduri festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop, the petition requested.
During the hearing, the State government submitted that permission would be granted only for the Santhanakoodu festival scheduled for January 6. It informed the court that similar permission had been granted in 2023 and that the same conditions would be followed this year as well. The government further submitted that permission would not be granted for the Kanduri Mahautsav and that animal sacrifice, carrying meat or non-vegetarian food, and cooking non-vegetarian food would not be permitted.
Advocate Vanchinathan, appearing for the Dargah, argued, "This petition is not maintainable. Filing a petition twice for the same request is unacceptable. The order only prohibits the conduct of the Kanduri festival on the Thiruparankundram hilltop. There is no restriction on conducting the festival in the Thiruparankundram area. The Kanduri festival can be held below the hill."
At that point, the petitioner's side stated, "Not only the sacrifice of livestock, but also the serving of non-vegetarian food is prohibited on the hilltop." The Dargah side submitted that "the rights of both parties should not be affected." To this, the judge questioned, "Even if they are affected, what action has been taken regarding the previous instances of such violations?"
Advocate Vanchinathan replied, "No action has been taken so far regarding the complaints about the hoisting of the Pakistani flag on the Thiruparankundram hilltop and the continued burial of deceased persons on the hilltop. The government is suppressing us."
The judge recorded these submissions and adjourned the hearing to the evening, stating that an interim order would be issued regarding the case. In the order, the judge specified that 'only the Sandanakoodu festival should be conducted on the Thiruparankundram hilltop and only 50 people should participate in this festival.'
Furthermore, the Madurai Bench of the High Court ordered that 'the Dargah side should not sacrifice livestock, carry meat for cooking or bring non-vegetarian food on the hilltop.' The court posted the matter to January 20 for the filing of a counter-affidavit.
Last month, A group of local residents staged a protest against the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sikandar Dargah located atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The protesters demanded that, in accordance with a court order, Karthigai Deepam be lit at the pillar near the dargah during the Tamil month of Karthigai.
The Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had granted permission for the flag-hoisting ceremony for the Santhanakoodu festival at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop the Thiruparankundram hill. The Madras High Court had earlier directed the lighting of the lamp at the hilltop, which sparked major controversy, leading to a scuffle between the two communities. The state government challenged the decision, citing law-and-order concerns.
