No Live Streaming Of Privileges Committee Proceedings: Delhi Assembly Rejects Kejriwal Demand
The request for live streaming was made in connection with the case involving the Phansi Ghar built by the AAP government inside Delhi Assembly premises.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly has written to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rejecting his request to live stream the proceedings of the Privileges Committee, which has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in connection with a case related to the Phansi Ghar (gallows chamber).
The Privileges Committee Chairman expressed surprise that Kejriwal was unaware of the matter, despite having been a member of the Assembly for over 10 years and having attended numerous Privileges Committee meetings.
"The proceedings are confidential..." the letter from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat stated, "I am directed by the Speaker to inform you that the proceedings of the Privileges Committee are confidential, and live streaming is not permitted as per the Rules of Procedure."
Furthermore, there is no precedent for broadcasting Privileges Committee meetings in Parliament or other states, the letter, which was made public on Friday, stated.
The letter further stated, "The Speaker expressed surprise at your ignorance on this matter. Despite being a former member of this House for over 10 years, during which numerous meetings of the Privileges Committee were held, not a single meeting was ever telecast/live-streamed."
On Tuesday, Kejriwal wrote to the Privileges Committee confirming that he would appear before the committee on March 6 in the Phansi Ghar case, and demanded live streaming of the proceedings.
The Privileges Committee is investigating the Phansi Ghar built by the AAP government inside the Delhi Assembly. The AAP claims that the building housed secret gallows during the British rule, while the BJP maintains that it was merely a tiffin room.
Also Read:
- Arvind Kejriwal To Appear Before Delhi Assembly Panel On March 6 Over 'Phansi Ghar' Row
- 'Tried To Defame Us But Failed': Kejriwal Celebrates 'Kattar Imaandaar Holi' With AAP Leaders, Workers In Delhi
- Why Delhi Court Slammed CBI For 'South Group' Label in Excise Case, Cautioned Against Regional Stereotyping
- If the Foundation Crumbles: Court Questions PMLA’s Prolonged Pre-Trial Jail While Acquitting Kejriwal