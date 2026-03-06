ETV Bharat / state

No Live Streaming Of Privileges Committee Proceedings: Delhi Assembly Rejects Kejriwal Demand

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly has written to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, rejecting his request to live stream the proceedings of the Privileges Committee, which has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in connection with a case related to the Phansi Ghar (gallows chamber).

The Privileges Committee Chairman expressed surprise that Kejriwal was unaware of the matter, despite having been a member of the Assembly for over 10 years and having attended numerous Privileges Committee meetings.

"The proceedings are confidential..." the letter from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat stated, "I am directed by the Speaker to inform you that the proceedings of the Privileges Committee are confidential, and live streaming is not permitted as per the Rules of Procedure."

Furthermore, there is no precedent for broadcasting Privileges Committee meetings in Parliament or other states, the letter, which was made public on Friday, stated.