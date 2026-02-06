ETV Bharat / state

No Left Swing, Just the Hand: Congress Bets On Its Brand As 700 Aspirants Chase 294 Seats

By Sahajan Purkait

Kolkata: After twenty years, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress leadership has decided to go solo. Two-decades ago, Pranab Mukherjee led the party at Bidhan Bhavan (the state assembly).

Now, Shubhankar Sarkar is at the helm of party affairs in West Bengal. Back then, the Congress's vote share was 14 per cent. Now, the margin has dropped to around five per cent. Therefore, several senior Congress leaders believe that this fight will be very tough.

At the same time, all ruling and opposition parties in Bengal politics have started practicing the arithmetic of seat-sharing. So how significant is the Congress's separation from the Left, and its decision not to participate in an anti-Trinamool and anti-BJP alliance, in the current political landscape?

In his first press conference after becoming the Pradesh Congress president, Shubankar Sarkar indicated that he would do "everything to strengthen the Congress in Bengal." A year later, even before the assembly elections are knocking on the door, he has secured approval from the high command.

Securing High Command Approval

On Thursday, Sarkar, along with observer Ghulam Ahmed Mir, former president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other leaders, held a meeting at the residence of the party's All India President Mallikarjun Kharge at Rajaji Marg in Delhi. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present. After the meeting, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Shubankar Sarkar conveyed the message of fighting alone in the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal. It was announced that the Congress would field candidates in all 294 constituencies.

Sources claim that in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi asked the Pradesh Congress leadership whether any message had been received from any political party regarding an alliance, especially from the Trinamool Congress and the Left. However, Ghulam Ahmed Mir clarified that no official message had been received from the Trinamool Congress, the CPI(M), or the Left Front. Following this, Rahul Gandhi gave the green signal for going alone.

Congress's Bengal Strategy

A rational analysis was also made on whether the Pradesh Congress leadership would be able to field candidates in every constituency and what the results might be if they did. Sources at Bidhan Bhavan said the state Congress leadership is hopeful of winning five to seven seats in Malda, Murshidabad, and Dinajpur districts combined. According to them, there is also a possibility of performing well in 25 to 30 seats but the target is different. The main goal is to increase the vote percentage, rather than just the number of seats.

Sarkar said, "The Congress's hand symbol will be visible in every corner of the state. The Congress must be strengthened. My block and district presidents want that. That is our main goal now."

Given the current 'organizational weakness' of the state Congress, will they actually benefit from this? Is it possible to find suitable candidates for all the seats? In response to these questions, state Congress president said, "I have already received a list of more than 700 candidates for 294 seats. Candidate lists have been prepared for each assembly constituency in every district. Discussions on these will be held very soon."

Congress state leaders are unanimous to fight alone. Their logic is that if they form an alliance with the Left, the Congress flag will not be visible in all 294 constituencies. Due to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress flag will only be present in a handful of assembly constituencies.