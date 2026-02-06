No Left Swing, Just the Hand: Congress Bets On Its Brand As 700 Aspirants Chase 294 Seats
According to West Bengal Congress president, the priority is to stop the Congress flag from disappearing in constituencies during the assembly elections.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
By Sahajan Purkait
Kolkata: After twenty years, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress leadership has decided to go solo. Two-decades ago, Pranab Mukherjee led the party at Bidhan Bhavan (the state assembly).
Now, Shubhankar Sarkar is at the helm of party affairs in West Bengal. Back then, the Congress's vote share was 14 per cent. Now, the margin has dropped to around five per cent. Therefore, several senior Congress leaders believe that this fight will be very tough.
At the same time, all ruling and opposition parties in Bengal politics have started practicing the arithmetic of seat-sharing. So how significant is the Congress's separation from the Left, and its decision not to participate in an anti-Trinamool and anti-BJP alliance, in the current political landscape?
In his first press conference after becoming the Pradesh Congress president, Shubankar Sarkar indicated that he would do "everything to strengthen the Congress in Bengal." A year later, even before the assembly elections are knocking on the door, he has secured approval from the high command.
Securing High Command Approval
On Thursday, Sarkar, along with observer Ghulam Ahmed Mir, former president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other leaders, held a meeting at the residence of the party's All India President Mallikarjun Kharge at Rajaji Marg in Delhi. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present. After the meeting, Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Shubankar Sarkar conveyed the message of fighting alone in the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal. It was announced that the Congress would field candidates in all 294 constituencies.
Sources claim that in the meeting, Rahul Gandhi asked the Pradesh Congress leadership whether any message had been received from any political party regarding an alliance, especially from the Trinamool Congress and the Left. However, Ghulam Ahmed Mir clarified that no official message had been received from the Trinamool Congress, the CPI(M), or the Left Front. Following this, Rahul Gandhi gave the green signal for going alone.
Congress's Bengal Strategy
A rational analysis was also made on whether the Pradesh Congress leadership would be able to field candidates in every constituency and what the results might be if they did. Sources at Bidhan Bhavan said the state Congress leadership is hopeful of winning five to seven seats in Malda, Murshidabad, and Dinajpur districts combined. According to them, there is also a possibility of performing well in 25 to 30 seats but the target is different. The main goal is to increase the vote percentage, rather than just the number of seats.
Sarkar said, "The Congress's hand symbol will be visible in every corner of the state. The Congress must be strengthened. My block and district presidents want that. That is our main goal now."
Given the current 'organizational weakness' of the state Congress, will they actually benefit from this? Is it possible to find suitable candidates for all the seats? In response to these questions, state Congress president said, "I have already received a list of more than 700 candidates for 294 seats. Candidate lists have been prepared for each assembly constituency in every district. Discussions on these will be held very soon."
Congress state leaders are unanimous to fight alone. Their logic is that if they form an alliance with the Left, the Congress flag will not be visible in all 294 constituencies. Due to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress flag will only be present in a handful of assembly constituencies.
A tough fight
Moreover, a senior leader of the state Congress argued, "The Congress has not been in power in Bengal for more than 50 years. But even during the Left Front rule, we were a strong opposition. In the last 10-15 years, our party has lost the strength. Therefore, for the Congress, the bigger issue now is preserving its existence, rather than winning or losing seats."
Left-wing political parties, including the CPI(M), are targeting this voter base and attempting to form a democratic, secular alliance against both the Trinamool and the BJP. In this situation, wouldn't the Congress's decision to fight alone indirectly benefit the Trinamool and the BJP? Similarly, if the anti-Trinamool and anti-BJP forces remain divided, every battle will be difficult.
In this regard, Congress leader and former MP Pradip Bhattacharya said, "Going solo is good though it's very difficult to say right now how the common people will perceive this. It's true that our fight will be difficult. The Left parties have been fighting this difficult battle. Now we are about to face that difficult phase."
The Kerala Elections Factor
For Sarkar, strengthening party roots is a priority. Regarding the division of opposition votes, he said, "If the opposition camp was truly concerned about the division of opposition votes, then the ISF or Humayun's Janata Unnayan Party would not have been formed. Again, the question of including them as allies would not have arisen. Every political party will want to strengthen itself. Then the people will choose whomever they deem best."
Alongside the West Bengal assembly elections, Kerala is also holding assembly elections. In Kerala, the Congress is the main opponent of the Left. Sources claimed that the Congress high command has received reports suggesting that a situation conducive to forming a government has arisen there.
“Rahul Gandhi and his associates do not want to hand over the 'Bengal Left-Congress alliance weapon' to the Kerala BJP. They don't want Modi and Amit Shah to be able to say, "Friendship in Bengal, rivalry in Kerala,” a source said.
In this regard, an AICC member from Bengal said, "The assembly elections in Kerala and Bengal always take place around the same time. We are the main opponents of the Left in Kerala. Therefore, it would be a mistake to conflate the political equations of Kerala and Bengal.”
What Are The Left Parties Saying?
Will the situation be even more critical for the Left in this election? Several Left leaders refused to accept this. Their argument is that fighting in alliance with the Congress in several consecutive elections has actually worsened the situation for the Left. While members of a regimented party like the CPM followed party instructions and voted for Left-supported Congress candidates, the Congress supporters did not vote for Left-supported candidates.
Although he did not delve into these specific issues, CPI(M) Central Committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, "After a long time, the Congress has decided to field candidates in all 294 seats in the state. That's good. Generally, even left-leaning people were wondering, what's the point of fighting with this half-hearted Congress? You cannot fight against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress with an ally which has a confused mind set."