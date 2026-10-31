No Jeans & T-Shirts: Teachers Asked To Wear Formal Clothes In Bihar Govt Schools
The directions stressed the need to maintain decorum and a dignified atmosphere in schools and other educational institutions.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar education department has directed teachers and non-teaching employees working in its schools to come in formal clothes and desist from wearing jeans, T-shirts, and other casual clothes. It has asked all the district education officers (DEOs) to ensure the implementation of the directive.
Additional Chief Secretary CK Anil issued the order to all the DEOs soon after taking charge of the department on Friday. The missive contain instructions that the school employees must adhere to a formal dress code and should not be present on duty in casual clothes, along with directions to act against non-compliance.
The directions issued by Anil stressed that there was a need to maintain decorum and a dignified atmosphere in schools and other educational institutions. It also asks the teachers and non-teaching staff to uphold a high standard of conduct and facilitate a proper learning atmosphere in schools.
The order also warns against organising musical programmes like orchestras (popularly called DJ) in Bihar, disco, and other activities that are inappropriate for school campuses where children are present or harm the academic environment.
However, traditional music education and the use of musical instruments can continue, and programmes related to occasions that are associated with the academic calendar could be organised under strict discipline and monitoring.
This is not the first time that the education department has issued such orders on dress code and discipline. And every order has highlighted that it was very difficult for the education department to enforce discipline in the schools.
Earlier in October 2024, the Bihar government had issued an order that stipulated dress codes for teaching and non-teaching staff at schools and barred them from indulging in “disco dances and other low-level activities” on the premises of the institutions. It had also asked them to ensure a decent and dignified environment in government schools. Similar orders were issued in 2025 and earlier this year also.
Meanwhile, education experts and social activists asserted that improving education infrastructure, teaching quality, and mid-day meals should be the priority for the state government instead of focusing on the dress of teachers.
“Will dresses improve the quality of education imparted in the government schools these days or the hygiene and nutrition of the mid-day meal served to the students? It is a sad thing that the government and the education department are unable to grasp the real issues,” Social activist and economist N.K. Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
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