ETV Bharat / state

No Jeans & T-Shirts: Teachers Asked To Wear Formal Clothes In Bihar Govt Schools

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: The Bihar education department has directed teachers and non-teaching employees working in its schools to come in formal clothes and desist from wearing jeans, T-shirts, and other casual clothes. It has asked all the district education officers (DEOs) to ensure the implementation of the directive.

Additional Chief Secretary CK Anil issued the order to all the DEOs soon after taking charge of the department on Friday. The missive contain instructions that the school employees must adhere to a formal dress code and should not be present on duty in casual clothes, along with directions to act against non-compliance.

The directions issued by Anil stressed that there was a need to maintain decorum and a dignified atmosphere in schools and other educational institutions. It also asks the teachers and non-teaching staff to uphold a high standard of conduct and facilitate a proper learning atmosphere in schools. The order also warns against organising musical programmes like orchestras (popularly called DJ) in Bihar, disco, and other activities that are inappropriate for school campuses where children are present or harm the academic environment. However, traditional music education and the use of musical instruments can continue, and programmes related to occasions that are associated with the academic calendar could be organised under strict discipline and monitoring.