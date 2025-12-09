ETV Bharat / state

No Jail For 'Armless' Robber In Rajasthan's Alwar; Court Directs Him To Take Part In Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Alwar: The Alwar district court in Rajasthan on Monday handed a rather unusual sentence to a physically-challenged robbery accused, directing him to take part in cleanliness activities for two hours every week as part of country's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (campaign).

As per sources, the accused, identified as Pankaj alias Golu, is a history-sheeter from the Sadar police station area and has four more cases currently pending against him.

A resident of Katoriwala Tibra in Alwar, Pankaj lost both his hands in 2002 when he was just two and a half years old.

Sub-Inspector Banwarilal from Sadar police station said he had accidentally touched an 11,000 kV high-tension line, which burnt both his hands. "While one arm was reduced to half its length, the other became completely useless after the accident. Despite this, his spirits remained high. He said he had a car at home, he managed to learn driving in 2015. He shared that he has driven several expensive and luxury cars, operating both the steering and the gears using his feet and the remaining parts of his arms. He even demonstrated this in front of the media," the SI said.