No Jail For 'Armless' Robber In Rajasthan's Alwar; Court Directs Him To Take Part In Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Instead of awarding jail term, court said the history-sheeter must engage in cleanliness activities for two hours every week under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Alwar: The Alwar district court in Rajasthan on Monday handed a rather unusual sentence to a physically-challenged robbery accused, directing him to take part in cleanliness activities for two hours every week as part of country's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (campaign).
As per sources, the accused, identified as Pankaj alias Golu, is a history-sheeter from the Sadar police station area and has four more cases currently pending against him.
A resident of Katoriwala Tibra in Alwar, Pankaj lost both his hands in 2002 when he was just two and a half years old.
Sub-Inspector Banwarilal from Sadar police station said he had accidentally touched an 11,000 kV high-tension line, which burnt both his hands. "While one arm was reduced to half its length, the other became completely useless after the accident. Despite this, his spirits remained high. He said he had a car at home, he managed to learn driving in 2015. He shared that he has driven several expensive and luxury cars, operating both the steering and the gears using his feet and the remaining parts of his arms. He even demonstrated this in front of the media," the SI said.
During police interrogation, Pankaj admitted that his friends lured him into the world of crime by promising him easy money. At least five robbery cases have been registered against him in Alwar and Rajgarh police station areas, for crimes involving Rs 1.24 lakh. He used to commit robberies while sitting in a car, either alone or with accomplices. Several of his accomplices are currently in jail after being arrested in robbery and kidnapping cases, police sources said.
On Monday, the Sadar Police produced him in Alwar district court after arresting him in one of the robbery cases. During the hearing, the judge chose not to send him to jail or impose a fine. Instead, the court ordered that Pankaj must spend at least two hours every week cleaning under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Four other cases against him are under trial.
