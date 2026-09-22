ETV Bharat / state

No ‘iPhone Langar’ Please: As Chandigarh Halts iPhone Giveaway, Panchkula Firm Prepares Diwali Car Gifts

Chandigarh/Panchkula: In the Tricity, the word langar, usually associated with Gurudwara's free food distribution, has acquired an extravagant new meaning, iPhones in Chandigarh and cars in Panchkula. But while the promise of free smartphones has been stopped by the administration, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur’s tradition of rewarding his employees with cars is preparing for another Diwali edition.

The proposed “iPhone langar” and Panchkula’s much-discussed “car langar” may appear similar at first glance, but they are fundamentally different. The iPhones were announced as a public giveaway, with recipients to be selected through a lucky draw. The cars, on the other hand, are presented to employees chosen for their performance, loyalty and contribution to their company.

Amritsar businessman Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as “Raja D King”, had announced on social media that free iPhones would be distributed among women from Chandigarh and Mohali. The event, scheduled for September 22, quickly generated a lot of curiosity and discussion online.

According to the initial plan, the programme was to be held in Chandigarh’s Sector 10, where women would participate in a lucky draw for iPhone 17 or later models. The announcement, however, also raised concerns about the large number of people who might arrive hoping to receive a phone.

The Chandigarh administration subsequently denied permission for the programme. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav directed the police to ensure that it was not held, citing possible crowd-management and security challenges.

After the administration intervened, Trehan said his intention was not to gather a crowd at the venue. He maintained that the lucky draw could be conducted in the presence of the media and that the selected recipient would have the iPhone delivered to her home.

Chandigarh Police said no permission had been sought by the organiser. Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said holding such a programme without approval could amount to a violation of the order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023.

The administration’s caution was also shaped by its experience with previous public giveaways. Officials said events involving the free distribution of commodities such as petrol had attracted crowds in the past, forcing the authorities to act much before time.