No Information Maintained In SC On Complaint Against Former Madras HC Judge: Delhi HC Told

New Delhi: The Supreme Court administration on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it maintained no information on any complaints received by it or the Chief Justice of India alleging corruption or improper conduct of a former Madras High Court acting chief justice. The statement was made before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who was hearing a petition against the denial of such information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Justice Kaurav asked the counsel for the top court's administration to simply state whether it had received any complaint against the former judge or not. "Our reply is that information is not maintained in the manner sought. We don't maintain this information in the registry of the Supreme Court," the lawyer responded.

Observing that a "clear answer was not forthcoming", the court asked the parties to file their written submissions and listed the case for hearing on April 1.

In the RTI application filed on April 25, 2023 before the top court's CPIO, petitioner Saurav Das had sought to know "whether any complaints, whether through letter representation or otherwise, about either allegation of corruption and/or any improper conduct has been received by the Chief Justice of India, collegium, and/or the Supreme Court of India till date for anytime of (former acting chief justice of Madras High Court T) Raja's tenure".