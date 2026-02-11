'No Incriminating Evidence Against Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case', Argues Senior Counsel
The court asked the counsel for the accused to file their written submissions while listing the matter for rebuttal arguments by the CBI on Thursday.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, on Wednesday concluded their arguments on framing of charges before Rouse Avenue court.
Senior advocate N Hariharan argued that there is no incriminating evidence to frame charges against Kejriwal. Special Judge Jitendra Singh heard the arguments. The court asked the counsel for the accused to file their written submissions while listing the matter for rebuttal arguments by the CBI on Thursday.
Hariharan argued that there is no material to frame charges against Kejriwal. On January 17, the senior counsel had submitted that there is nothing incriminating against Kejriwal and that the chargesheet against him is a cut-and-paste job of the previous charge sheet.
The senior counsel argued that Kejriwal was doing his official duty. "There is no evidence linking him to any request to take money from the south lobby," he said.
Kejriwal was not named in the first chargesheet, nor in three supplementary chargesheets. His name came in the fourth supplementary chargesheet, Hariharan said. He also submitted that the subject matter of the four charge sheets is the same as that of the previous charge sheets.
The senior advocate had submitted that there is no link which shows that Kejriwal had asked anyone to take money from the south lobby.
It is alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by the south lobby to influence the proposed Delhi Excise policy in their favour. In this case there are 23 accused chargesheeted by the CBI, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, Kuldeep Singh, Narender Singh, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Goutam, Sameer Mahendru, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Arjun Pandey, Butchibabu Gornatla, Rakesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Chanpreet Singh Rayat, Arvind Kumar Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Amit Arora, Vinod Chauhan, Ashish Mathur, P Sarath Chadra Reddy.
