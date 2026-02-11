ETV Bharat / state

'No Incriminating Evidence Against Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case', Argues Senior Counsel

New Delhi: The accused in the Delhi Excise policy case, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others, on Wednesday concluded their arguments on framing of charges before Rouse Avenue court.

Senior advocate N Hariharan argued that there is no incriminating evidence to frame charges against Kejriwal. Special Judge Jitendra Singh heard the arguments. The court asked the counsel for the accused to file their written submissions while listing the matter for rebuttal arguments by the CBI on Thursday.

Hariharan argued that there is no material to frame charges against Kejriwal. On January 17, the senior counsel had submitted that there is nothing incriminating against Kejriwal and that the chargesheet against him is a cut-and-paste job of the previous charge sheet.

