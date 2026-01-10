No Improvement In Jammu Kashmir Situation After Abrogation Of Article 370: Omar Abdullah
Abdullah said that all the promises made regarding peace, development, and progress during the abrogation of special status have proved to be false.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST|
Updated : January 10, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Amritsar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the region definitely saw a change, but no improvement on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370. He said that the situation was contrary to the claims made at the time of the Centre’s decision.
Speaking to the media at an event organised by the NGO Phulkari Women of Amritsar, Abdullah stated that Jammu and Kashmir has not experienced a decrease in violence, unemployment has not declined, and terrorism remains uncontrolled. He was on his first visit to the holy city.
“Badalav toh aaya hai, lekin kya behtari aayi hai, yahi sawaal hai (change has certainly come, but the question is, has it led to improvement?” he remarked.
Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and the blasts in Delhi, he said, all the promises made regarding peace, development, and progress have proved to be false.
“Footfall of tourists has risen gradually, but this time we will not commit the mistake of fueling the surge in the number. We don’t want the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir to be targeted,” he added.
Abdullah also criticised changes to the MGNREGA scheme, alleging that the Centre has renamed and diluted the scheme and shifted a greater financial burden to already debt-ridden states.
Responding to a query regarding the Indus Water Treaty, the J&K CM said that the treaty had caused much loss to the region.
“A considerable area of J&K is occupied by the Ranjit Sagar Dam. However, we did not get compensation for it. We got no benefit from this project. The Centre should take steps to ensure that we use the water of the rivers which are part of this treaty,” he said.
He also accused the central government of dividing Jammu and Kashmir into separate states, which will put the future of the region at risk. “Ladakh has already suffered damage, and now Jammu and Kashmir is being pushed down the same path,” Abdullah said.
Also Read