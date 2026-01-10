ETV Bharat / state

No Improvement In Jammu Kashmir Situation After Abrogation Of Article 370: Omar Abdullah

Amritsar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the region definitely saw a change, but no improvement on the ground after the abrogation of Article 370. He said that the situation was contrary to the claims made at the time of the Centre’s decision.

Speaking to the media at an event organised by the NGO Phulkari Women of Amritsar, Abdullah stated that Jammu and Kashmir has not experienced a decrease in violence, unemployment has not declined, and terrorism remains uncontrolled. He was on his first visit to the holy city.

“Badalav toh aaya hai, lekin kya behtari aayi hai, yahi sawaal hai (change has certainly come, but the question is, has it led to improvement?” he remarked.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and the blasts in Delhi, he said, all the promises made regarding peace, development, and progress have proved to be false.

“Footfall of tourists has risen gradually, but this time we will not commit the mistake of fueling the surge in the number. We don’t want the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir to be targeted,” he added.