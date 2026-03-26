ETV Bharat / state

'No Illegality In Termination', Says J&K High Court As 51 Cement Factory Workers Lose Legal Battle

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an appeal filed by 51 former daily wage workers of the J&K Cements Limited while upholding their disengagement following the closure of the Khrew cement plant and the company’s deep financial crisis.

In an 8-page judgment, a division bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar ruled that “the workers had no legal right to continue in service as their engagement was purely temporary and not made through a regular recruitment process.”

The case, titled Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Others vs State of J&K and Others, arose from a Letters Patent Appeal (13/2022) challenging a December 16, 2021, order of a Single Judge, who had dismissed the workers’ writ petition.

The petitioners, led by Ghulam Nabi Bhat, argued that they had been working in the Khrew cement factory since 2005 on a muster roll basis and were formally treated as daily rated workers in 2018 for a period of five years. However, their services were terminated on March 7, 2019, through an order that withdrew all such engagements.

They claimed the termination was arbitrary and violated their right to equality under Article 14, especially as other employees of the company were later adjusted in different government departments under a 2021 government order.

The workers also contended that they had put in more than a decade of service and that their five-year engagement had not expired when they were disengaged.

The respondents, represented by the State of J&K and the company, maintained that the workers were engaged only temporarily in 2018, subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

They pointed to the closure of the Khrew plant by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on December 29, 2018, due to non-compliance with environmental norms. The company argued that reopening the plant would require over Rs 300 crore, which was beyond its financial capacity.

The court was told that the company was already struggling to pay salaries to permanent staff and had pending retirement dues, leaving no option but to disengage temporary workers.

After examining the facts, the Division Bench found no fault with the earlier judgment.