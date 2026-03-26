'No Illegality In Termination', Says J&K High Court As 51 Cement Factory Workers Lose Legal Battle
J&K High Court upholds termination of 51 temporary daily wage workers from Khrew cement plant, citing financial crisis and legal precedence on temporary employment rights.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an appeal filed by 51 former daily wage workers of the J&K Cements Limited while upholding their disengagement following the closure of the Khrew cement plant and the company’s deep financial crisis.
In an 8-page judgment, a division bench comprising Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem at Srinagar ruled that “the workers had no legal right to continue in service as their engagement was purely temporary and not made through a regular recruitment process.”
The case, titled Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Others vs State of J&K and Others, arose from a Letters Patent Appeal (13/2022) challenging a December 16, 2021, order of a Single Judge, who had dismissed the workers’ writ petition.
The petitioners, led by Ghulam Nabi Bhat, argued that they had been working in the Khrew cement factory since 2005 on a muster roll basis and were formally treated as daily rated workers in 2018 for a period of five years. However, their services were terminated on March 7, 2019, through an order that withdrew all such engagements.
They claimed the termination was arbitrary and violated their right to equality under Article 14, especially as other employees of the company were later adjusted in different government departments under a 2021 government order.
The workers also contended that they had put in more than a decade of service and that their five-year engagement had not expired when they were disengaged.
The respondents, represented by the State of J&K and the company, maintained that the workers were engaged only temporarily in 2018, subject to approval by the Board of Directors.
They pointed to the closure of the Khrew plant by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) on December 29, 2018, due to non-compliance with environmental norms. The company argued that reopening the plant would require over Rs 300 crore, which was beyond its financial capacity.
The court was told that the company was already struggling to pay salaries to permanent staff and had pending retirement dues, leaving no option but to disengage temporary workers.
After examining the facts, the Division Bench found no fault with the earlier judgment.
“The essential facts are not in dispute that the appellants were engaged as daily rated workers on a purely temporary basis… and that the Company, being in severe financial distress, was constrained to disengage all such muster roll and daily rated workers,” the bench observed.
Reinforcing settled legal principles, the bench stated, "It is well settled that a daily wager or casual employee has no right to continue in service, and their engagement does not confer upon them any claim for regularisation or continued employment."
Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Secretary, State of Karnataka vs Umadevi, the court reiterated that temporary or casual employment does not create a legal right to permanent absorption.
Addressing the workers' argument that similarly placed employees were redeployed in government departments, the court rejected the claim.
“The appellants… cannot claim parity with those employees who stood on a different legal and factual footing,” the judgment said, clarifying that the 2021 government order applied only to regular or permanent staff, not daily wagers.
The bench concluded that the disengagement was neither arbitrary nor illegal.
“In such circumstances, the action of the Company in discontinuing the services of the appellants cannot be said to be arbitrary or violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the court held.
Dismissing the appeal, the judges added that they found “no perversity, illegality, or infirmity” in the earlier ruling. “We, therefore, find no perversity, illegality, or infirmity in the impugned judgment dated December 16, 2021, warranting interference in this appeal under Clause 12 of the Letters Patent”
However, the court noted a limited relief: if the Khrew plant is revived in the future, the appellants would be given preference for re-engagement, echoing the observation made by the Single Judge. “Found no illegality or infirmity in the order dated March 7, 2019 and dismissed the writ petition. However, it was observed that in the event the Khrew Plant was restored or renovated in the future and the services of daily rated workers were again required, the appellants would be entitled to priority for engagement.”
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