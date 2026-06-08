No ID, No entry: Karnataka Issues Strict Age-verification Rules For Liquor Establishments
The direction follows growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday directed senior police officials to issue notices to all liquor-serving establishments—pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lounges—strictly prohibiting entry and alcohol service to minors.
The direction follows growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru. In a statement, the minister’s office cited a recent study conducted among 4,093 students from pre-university courses, undergraduate colleges, and higher secondary classes across four educational institutions in Bengaluru.
The study found that one in three adolescents in the city is at risk of developing health issues due to alcohol or tobacco use. The study was conducted by researchers from St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru; CHRIST University, Bengaluru; and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, it said.
It found that 33 per cent of young adults surveyed used alcohol, while nearly 18 per cent were addicted to tobacco. This is significantly higher than the national prevalence rates of 7.9 per cent for alcohol use and 8.7 per cent for tobacco use, and also above Karnataka’s reported prevalence of 8.5 per cent for alcohol consumption and 4.7 per cent for tobacco use.
The study also noted that the median age of first alcohol consumption among Bengaluru adolescents was 17 years, with some reporting initiation as early as eight years of age, it said.
According to Kharge’s office, in view of these findings, the minister has instructed the police to treat underage drinking not merely as a licensing violation, but as a youth safety and public health concern.
All liquor-serving establishments have been directed to implement strict age-verification protocols at entry points and before serving alcohol.
Key directions include: no person shall be allowed entry into liquor-serving establishments without valid age proof, and any establishment found serving liquor to underage persons or abetting underage drinking will face strict action under applicable law.
In such cases, owners, managers, licence holders, and event organisers will be held responsible for violations within their premises.
Establishments must ensure that entrance CCTV systems are functional and preserve footage for a defined minimum period to enable verification during investigations.
Police will also coordinate with educational institutions, parents, resident welfare associations, and citizen groups to prevent minors from being exposed to alcohol, tobacco, and narcotics.
The home minister stressed that Karnataka will adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards establishments that enable or encourage underage drinking.
“Children and young people must be protected from alcohol and substance abuse. Commercial establishments cannot place profit above the safety and future of our youth. The rule is simple: no ID, no entry. Any establishment abetting underage drinking will face strict action,” Kharge said.
He appealed to parents, teachers, citizens, and establishment owners to cooperate with the police.