ETV Bharat / state

No ID, No entry: Karnataka Issues Strict Age-verification Rules For Liquor Establishments

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday directed senior police officials to issue notices to all liquor-serving establishments—pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and lounges—strictly prohibiting entry and alcohol service to minors.

The direction follows growing concern over underage drinking and substance exposure among adolescents and young adults in Bengaluru. In a statement, the minister’s office cited a recent study conducted among 4,093 students from pre-university courses, undergraduate colleges, and higher secondary classes across four educational institutions in Bengaluru.

The study found that one in three adolescents in the city is at risk of developing health issues due to alcohol or tobacco use. The study was conducted by researchers from St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru; CHRIST University, Bengaluru; and Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, it said.

It found that 33 per cent of young adults surveyed used alcohol, while nearly 18 per cent were addicted to tobacco. This is significantly higher than the national prevalence rates of 7.9 per cent for alcohol use and 8.7 per cent for tobacco use, and also above Karnataka’s reported prevalence of 8.5 per cent for alcohol consumption and 4.7 per cent for tobacco use.

The study also noted that the median age of first alcohol consumption among Bengaluru adolescents was 17 years, with some reporting initiation as early as eight years of age, it said.

According to Kharge’s office, in view of these findings, the minister has instructed the police to treat underage drinking not merely as a licensing violation, but as a youth safety and public health concern.

All liquor-serving establishments have been directed to implement strict age-verification protocols at entry points and before serving alcohol.