No Hitch In Seat-Sharing Talks, Says TN BJP Chief As Palaniswami Rushes To Delhi
Nagenthran denied any hitch in the seat-sharing talks with ally AIADMK ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Tirunelveli: BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday denied any hitch in the seat-sharing talks with ally AIADMK ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls and said the number of constituencies will be finalised soon.
His assertion comes in the wake of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who heads the NDA in the state, rushing to Delhi to discuss seat-sharing with the BJP central leadership. Election will be held for 234 Assembly segments.
"There are no issues affecting the seat-sharing talks which are smooth… we will finalise the numbers soon," Nagenthran told reporters here.
Responding to a question he said the CBI and other central agencies functioned independently, pursuing cases against tainted ministers and that there was no need for the BJP to threaten anyone through these agencies.
On Vijay-led TVK's claim that the party was offered the chief minister's post for 2.5 years and up to 90 seats for the election as part of a poll pact, Nagenthran said he had no idea who set these narratives.
"I have been saying from the beginning that the BJP never held any alliance talks with the TVK. As the party president I have not held any discussions in this regard,” he stressed.
Further, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kanyakumari and Coimbatore, but the dates were yet to be finalised.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, besides several national leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were expected to visit Tamil Nadu for the election campaign.
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