ETV Bharat / state

No Hitch In Seat-Sharing Talks, Says TN BJP Chief As Palaniswami Rushes To Delhi

Tirunelveli: BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday denied any hitch in the seat-sharing talks with ally AIADMK ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls and said the number of constituencies will be finalised soon.

His assertion comes in the wake of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who heads the NDA in the state, rushing to Delhi to discuss seat-sharing with the BJP central leadership. Election will be held for 234 Assembly segments.

"There are no issues affecting the seat-sharing talks which are smooth… we will finalise the numbers soon," Nagenthran told reporters here.

Responding to a question he said the CBI and other central agencies functioned independently, pursuing cases against tainted ministers and that there was no need for the BJP to threaten anyone through these agencies.