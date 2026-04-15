ETV Bharat / state

No Helmet, No Entry: Telangana's Nandagokul Village Sets An Example In Road Safety

The entrance sign says use helmets, save lifes. (In Box) Villagers rally in helmets. ( ETV Bharat )

Ramayampet (Chegunta): In a remarkable step towards promoting road safety, residents of Nandagokula village in Nizampet mandal, Telangana, have enforced a strict 'No Helmet, No Entry' rule, sending a strong message about responsible riding.

The village, home to around 1,100 people and nearly 250 two-wheelers, previously had only about 50 regular helmet users. Concerned about the risks and rising road accident rates, the Police Department recently led an awareness programme under the 'Arrive Alive' campaign, stressing the importance of helmet use.

Taking the message seriously, Village Sarpanch Bhanu Prakash Reddy promptly convened a meeting with local leaders and elders. Gaining unanimous support, the village passed a resolution mandating helmet usage for everyone, including visitors. Leaders announced the decision widely through a traditional 'dandora' (public proclamation), ensuring every resident heard the news.

The rule took effect two days ago. Under the resolution, anyone entering the village without a helmet faces a fine of Rs 500. The village installed a signboard at the entrance, clearly stating the regulation. To reinforce the initiative, villagers organised a rally in which all two-wheeler riders wore helmets, showcasing their collective commitment to safety.