No Helmet, No Entry: Telangana's Nandagokul Village Sets An Example In Road Safety
Nandagokula village in Telangana enforces a 'No Helmet, No Entry' rule, requiring all two-wheeler riders to wear helmets to promote safety.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Ramayampet (Chegunta): In a remarkable step towards promoting road safety, residents of Nandagokula village in Nizampet mandal, Telangana, have enforced a strict 'No Helmet, No Entry' rule, sending a strong message about responsible riding.
The village, home to around 1,100 people and nearly 250 two-wheelers, previously had only about 50 regular helmet users. Concerned about the risks and rising road accident rates, the Police Department recently led an awareness programme under the 'Arrive Alive' campaign, stressing the importance of helmet use.
Taking the message seriously, Village Sarpanch Bhanu Prakash Reddy promptly convened a meeting with local leaders and elders. Gaining unanimous support, the village passed a resolution mandating helmet usage for everyone, including visitors. Leaders announced the decision widely through a traditional 'dandora' (public proclamation), ensuring every resident heard the news.
The rule took effect two days ago. Under the resolution, anyone entering the village without a helmet faces a fine of Rs 500. The village installed a signboard at the entrance, clearly stating the regulation. To reinforce the initiative, villagers organised a rally in which all two-wheeler riders wore helmets, showcasing their collective commitment to safety.
This proactive move by Nandagokul is now being seen as a model for other villages, proving that community-driven efforts can bring meaningful change in public safety.
Accidents On The Rise
Road accidents are witnessing a sharp surge in Hyderabad and across Telangana, with a worrying spike in injuries and fatalities. In just the first three months of this year, Hyderabad reported 1,091 accidents and 82 deaths, signalling a growing crisis on city roads. Compared to 2025, the number of accidents has risen significantly, while fatalities have declined only slightly. However, the increase in injuries and the severity of crashes point to a worsening road safety situation.
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