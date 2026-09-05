No Heart Transplant At Rajasthan Govt's SMS Hospital For Nearly Two Years, 134 Patients Await Treatment
While kidney and liver transplant services continue at the hospital, the heart transplant programme is suspended, reports Adhitya Atre.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan's largest government hospital, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, has gone nearly two years without performing a single heart transplant. At least 134 registered patients, including 127 active cases are in need of a new heart, according to data from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). A shortage of specialist doctors, the absence of a dedicated heart transplant unit and inadequate resources have stalled the programme since its last transplant on December 31, 2024.
While kidney and liver transplant services continue at the hospital, including the recent first paediatric liver transplant, the heart transplant programme is suspended.
For people who have reached the final stage of heart failure, a transplant can sometimes be the last available lifesaving option. Finding a suitable donor heart in time is critical for such patients.
The lack of a dedicated heart transplant unit at SMS Hospital is one of the major challenges. The hospital is also facing a shortage of specialists trained to perform and manage heart transplants. Several important members of the transplant team have retired, and a new specialised team has not yet been constituted.
Dr Anil Sharma, who performed SMS Hospital’s first heart transplant, has also recently retired. He says advances in medication have provided some relief to patients suffering from heart failure. Newer medicines can help control symptoms and improve patients’ condition, but they do not eliminate the underlying disease or the risk associated with advanced heart failure.
According to Sharma, some patients and their families reconsider the transplant option after experiencing temporary improvement with medication. However, such improvement may not mean that the underlying risk has disappeared.
Sharma emphasises that along with increasing awareness about organ donation in Rajasthan, the state must ensure that specialist doctors and the necessary infrastructure are available to transplant organs when they become available.
Ajay Gupta, associated with the Mohan Foundation, an organisation working in the field of organ donation, says greater public awareness is needed. A single brain-dead donor can potentially save multiple lives through organ donation, he said.
Appropriate counselling of families in such cases could help increase organ donations and make more organs available to patients awaiting transplants.
Dr Sharma said that SMS Hospital handles around 10,000 patients in its OPD every day, placing enormous pressure on the existing workforce. Doctors at the hospital have to manage everything from routine illnesses to complicated super-speciality cases, making it difficult to expand highly specialised services without additional resources and institutional autonomy.
Sharma believes that strengthening satellite hospitals could help divert patients with routine illnesses and reduce the burden on SMS Hospital. Giving SMS an autonomous institutional structure, he says, could also help strengthen research, specialised medical care and advanced treatment facilities.
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