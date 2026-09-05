ETV Bharat / state

No Heart Transplant At Rajasthan Govt's SMS Hospital For Nearly Two Years, 134 Patients Await Treatment

Jaipur: Rajasthan's largest government hospital, Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, has gone nearly two years without performing a single heart transplant. At least 134 registered patients, including 127 active cases are in need of a new heart, according to data from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). A shortage of specialist doctors, the absence of a dedicated heart transplant unit and inadequate resources have stalled the programme since its last transplant on December 31, 2024.

While kidney and liver transplant services continue at the hospital, including the recent first paediatric liver transplant, the heart transplant programme is suspended.

For people who have reached the final stage of heart failure, a transplant can sometimes be the last available lifesaving option. Finding a suitable donor heart in time is critical for such patients.

The lack of a dedicated heart transplant unit at SMS Hospital is one of the major challenges. The hospital is also facing a shortage of specialists trained to perform and manage heart transplants. Several important members of the transplant team have retired, and a new specialised team has not yet been constituted.

Organ donors' memorial in SMS hospital (ETV Bharat)

Dr Anil Sharma, who performed SMS Hospital’s first heart transplant, has also recently retired. He says advances in medication have provided some relief to patients suffering from heart failure. Newer medicines can help control symptoms and improve patients’ condition, but they do not eliminate the underlying disease or the risk associated with advanced heart failure.