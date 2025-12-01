No GRAP-4 Restrictions In Mumbai For Now, But BMC Orders Strict Monitoring Amid 'Unhealthy' AQI
The BMC has enforced a 28-point dust and pollution mitigation guidelines calling for tough anti-pollution measures at government as well as private construction sites.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Amid poor air quality in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed strict monitoring measures while ruling out the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 (GRAP-4), a set of tough restrictions, in the city for now.
In a statement issued here on Monday, BMC Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani said that an Air Quality Index(AQI) of 161 was recorded in the country's financial capital on Monday, still in the 'unhealthy' category. However, the figure also underscores a considerable improvement from the AQI of 270 recorded last week, he said.
📋मुंबई महानगरातील वायू प्रदूषण नियंत्रणाच्या अनुषंगाने, बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने २८ मुद्यांचा समावेश असलेली सर्वंकष मार्गदर्शक तत्त्वे जारी केली आहेत.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 30, 2025
🚧बांधकाम / प्रकल्प स्थळी वायू प्रदूषणास कारणीभूत ठरेल, असे कोणतेही कृत्य करू नये.
✍सर्व मार्गदर्शक तत्त्वांचे काटेकोरपणे… pic.twitter.com/11sZ9y14uK
Gagrani informed that the BMC has taken several measures to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines adding 94 flying squads have been appointed by the Corporation at all administrative department levels to ensure compliance to the civic body's 28-point dust and pollution mitigation guidelines.
The flying squads are inspecting government as well as private construction projects including roads, metros etc and are issuing notices to those violating the guidelines, he said. The squads are also checking sensor-based AQI monitoring equipment at the various construction locations to ensure strict monitoring, added the BMC Commissioner.
"Efforts are being made to stop people from lighting bonfires in the Mumbai Port Authority and we have received a positive response," Gagrani said.
The BMC also clarified that the GRAP-4, a set of tough guidelines aimed at containing air pollution.
The BMC said the improved wind speed coupled with enforcement measures have led to an improvement in AQI (Air Quality Index) over the past 48 hours.
The wind speed, which was 3-4 kmph before November 28 with high humidity, has now increased to 10-18 kmph, aiding pollution dispersion in the financial capital, the civic body said.
AQI signifies air pollution levels in a particular area and is categorised into six categories, which are good (0-50), satisfactory (51-100), moderately polluted (101-200), poor (201-300), very poor (301-400), and severe (401-500).
Mercury Plummets In Mumbai
Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a sudden dip in temperatures. The day temperatures have fallen from 31 to 29 while the night temperature on Sunday dipped to a new low as Santacruz weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 16° Celsius, which has been the lowest in the last decade.
The IMD meteorologists said, the winter is yet to begin and attributed the cold spell to the influx of cold Northerly and North Easterly winds across the Central and Peninsular parts of the country.
