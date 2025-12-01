ETV Bharat / state

No GRAP-4 Restrictions In Mumbai For Now, But BMC Orders Strict Monitoring Amid 'Unhealthy' AQI

Mumbai: Amid poor air quality in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed strict monitoring measures while ruling out the Graded Response Action Plan Stage-4 (GRAP-4), a set of tough restrictions, in the city for now.

In a statement issued here on Monday, BMC Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani said that an Air Quality Index(AQI) of 161 was recorded in the country's financial capital on Monday, still in the 'unhealthy' category. However, the figure also underscores a considerable improvement from the AQI of 270 recorded last week, he said.

Gagrani informed that the BMC has taken several measures to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines adding 94 flying squads have been appointed by the Corporation at all administrative department levels to ensure compliance to the civic body's 28-point dust and pollution mitigation guidelines.

The flying squads are inspecting government as well as private construction projects including roads, metros etc and are issuing notices to those violating the guidelines, he said. The squads are also checking sensor-based AQI monitoring equipment at the various construction locations to ensure strict monitoring, added the BMC Commissioner.

"Efforts are being made to stop people from lighting bonfires in the Mumbai Port Authority and we have received a positive response," Gagrani said.