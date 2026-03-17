ETV Bharat / state

No Govt Job Through Unemployment Offices In 5 Years In Rajasthan; 22 Lakh Candidates Registered: RTI

Jaipur: More than 22 lakh unemployed youth are currently registered with employment offices across Rajasthan, according to information obtained under the RTI Act. It was further revealed that no candidate was recruited in the government sector through the unemployment offices in the past five years.

The data, provided by the Directorate of Employment, shows that as of January 14, a total of 22,21,317 candidates were registered as job seekers in district employment offices across the state. Of these, over 13.08 lakh were male, 9.12 lakh female, and 989 fell under the 'other' category.

Among districts, Jaipur recorded the highest number of registered unemployed people at 2.51 lakh, followed by Alwar (1.53 lakh), Nagaur (1.34 lakh), Jhunjhunu (1.22 lakh) and Jodhpur (86,320). In contrast, Jaisalmer (12,031) and Pratapgarh (14,047) reported the lowest number of registered candidates.

The category-wise data indicates that candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) form the largest share among registered job seekers, followed by general, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other categories.