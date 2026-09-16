No Gatherings After 8 PM, Strict Entry Rules: Jadavpur University Tightens Campus Security After Clashes
The new directives were issued days after Dr Debajit Dutta assumed office as the new acting Registrar of the university, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:52 AM IST
Kolkata: Following the clashes on campus last month, Jadavpur University in West Bengal has issued a series of directives to bolster campus security.
As per the directive issued by the university administration, showing an identity card has been made mandatory for entering the campus at night, as well as on Sundays and public holidays. A valid Jadavpur University identity card must be carried to enter the university premises between 7 PM and 7 AM, and on Sundays and holidays.
The new directives were issued days after Dr Debajit Dutta assumed office as the new acting Registrar of Jadavpur University that saw clashes between members of ABVP and Left-leaning student groups on campus in mid-August.
If a university identity card is unavailable, the directive said, another valid form of identification must be presented. Additionally, the name and contact number of the person being visited on campus must be recorded in the gate register. Security personnel are authorised to verify this information if necessary.
University parking sticker mandatory for vehicles
According to the new directive, two-wheelers and four-wheelers entering the university premises must display a Jadavpur University parking sticker. Vehicles without a sticker must have their registration numbers recorded at the gate. Security personnel have been instructed to maintain detailed records of such vehicles. Valid identity proof may also be requested from drivers or passengers if required.
Ban on Alcohol, Drugs, and Gatherings
The use of drugs, alcohol, or any other illegal substances is strictly prohibited anywhere on the campus. The notification clarifies that legal action will be taken if any illicit activity is detected.
Furthermore, the university premises cannot be used as a ‘public thoroughfare’; this means that, in addition to unauthorised entry, using the campus for morning or evening walks is also banned.
Group gatherings are prohibited after 8 PM in areas such as the university grounds, canteens, and the space in front of the Golden Jubilee Building. However, students attending evening classes are permitted to remain on campus until 9:30 PM and must carry valid identity proof.
While some relaxation is granted for university festivals or other student programs, organisers are advised to conclude these events by 9 PM. The notification further states that any individual found on campus without a valid reason, or remaining on university premises after 8 PM without authorisation, may be treated as a trespasser; appropriate legal action will be taken in such cases.
Security personnel and night-duty supervisors have been entrusted with the responsibility of regulating entry to and exit from the campus after 8 PM. The university authorities have also announced that strict action will be taken against anyone who misbehaves with, intimidates, or acts disrespectfully towards security personnel.
This notification was originally issued following the death of a first-year student from the Department of Bengali at Jadavpur University due to alleged ragging in 2023. It was subsequently re-issued when the campus became volatile again the following year during protests surrounding the car of the then-Education Minister, Bratya Basu, in 2025.
Recently, the situation at Jadavpur University has once again become tense due to various incidents, prompting the re-issuance of this notification.
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