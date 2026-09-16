ETV Bharat / state

No Gatherings After 8 PM, Strict Entry Rules: Jadavpur University Tightens Campus Security After Clashes

Kolkata: Following the clashes on campus last month, Jadavpur University in West Bengal has issued a series of directives to bolster campus security.

As per the directive issued by the university administration, showing an identity card has been made mandatory for entering the campus at night, as well as on Sundays and public holidays. A valid Jadavpur University identity card must be carried to enter the university premises between 7 PM and 7 AM, and on Sundays and holidays.

The new directives were issued days after Dr Debajit Dutta assumed office as the new acting Registrar of Jadavpur University that saw clashes between members of ABVP and Left-leaning student groups on campus in mid-August.

If a university identity card is unavailable, the directive said, another valid form of identification must be presented. Additionally, the name and contact number of the person being visited on campus must be recorded in the gate register. Security personnel are authorised to verify this information if necessary.

University parking sticker mandatory for vehicles

According to the new directive, two-wheelers and four-wheelers entering the university premises must display a Jadavpur University parking sticker. Vehicles without a sticker must have their registration numbers recorded at the gate. Security personnel have been instructed to maintain detailed records of such vehicles. Valid identity proof may also be requested from drivers or passengers if required.

Ban on Alcohol, Drugs, and Gatherings