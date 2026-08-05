ETV Bharat / state

No Gathering Without Permission Allowed: JK Police Ahead Of Article 370 Abrogation's Anniversary

Srinagar: Ahead of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued a public advisory banning all unauthorised protests or processions, and warned of strict action in case of any violation. The advisory, issued by various district police headquarters, comes in view of a protest call given by the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.

"The general public is informed that no protest, rally, procession, demonstration or any other public gathering shall be held without prior permission from the competent authority," police said in the advisory. They warned that any violation of the prescribed legal provisions shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.