No Gas, No Problem: Farmers In Rajasthan's Barmer Set Up Biogas Plants Using Cow Dung
Each plant requires a daily input of 15-20 kg of cow dung, which is sufficient to handle all daily cooking needs.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Barmer: While the Iran-Israel conflict is precipitating an LPG gas crisis in several countries — including India — many farming families in Rajasthan's Barmer have shifted away from their dependence on LPG, opting instead to utilise biogas produced from easily available cow dung.
These rural families are able to keep their kitchen stoves burning without the hassle of booking LPG cylinders, long queues, or concerns regarding shortages. The biogas, generated from cattle dung, not only fulfills their culinary requirements, but also proves to be an environment-friendly alternative.
Inspired by Domestic Biogas Plants
Khartaram, a farmer and resident of Ishrol village in the district, explains that he drew inspiration from observing biogas plants in the homes of neighbouring farmers to replicate it on his own farm. The results have been overwhelmingly positive. His household kitchen now relies entirely on biogas.
According to Khartaram, cow dung was previously underutilised — often simply discarded haphazardly — but now, that same waste material is being transformed into both cooking gas and organic fertiliser.
In neighbouring Janpaliya village, progressive farmer Hariram noted that while the gas crisis is a topic of nationwide discussion, his household continues to cook exclusively using biogas. A few years ago, he installed a biogas plant — part-funded by a Rs 40,000 government subsidy — for which he personally contributed around Rs 15,000-17,000. Now, the gas is delivered directly to his kitchen via a dedicated pipeline, eliminating the physical burden of fetching LPG cylinders, as well as the hassle of booking refills. Furthermore, the residual waste generated by the plant is utilised as fertiliser for gardening and agricultural purposes.
Agricultural expert Dr Ravtaram said he too has been using a biogas plant in his home for the past 4-5 years. Given its success, more than 50 farmers across several villages in the district have installed these plants at their homes.
Every day, a large number of farmers visit these farmhouses to observe and understand the technology. According to Dr Ravtaram, a biogas plant consists of three main components: The inlet, where the cow dung is fed in; the central storage tank, where the dung accumulates and gets processed; and the outlet, from which the gas is released. The gas is then transported directly to the kitchen via a pipeline. Operating this plant requires a daily input of 15-20 kg of cow dung, which is sufficient to handle all daily household chores, such as cooking meals and preparing tea.
A Simple Process
The process of generating biogas from cow dung is remarkably simple. It involves creating a slurry of dung and water, which is then introduced into a sealed tank. Here, in the absence of oxygen, specific bacteria decompose the organic matter.
This process generates methane gas, which is channeled directly to the stove via a pipeline. In an era where both cost and availability of traditional fuels are becoming increasingly challenging issues, this initiative by the farmers of Barmer is not only proving to be economically beneficial, but also a significant stride towards environmental conservation and the realisation of a self-reliant India.