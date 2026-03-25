ETV Bharat / state

No Gas, No Problem: Farmers In Rajasthan's Barmer Set Up Biogas Plants Using Cow Dung

Barmer: While the Iran-Israel conflict is precipitating an LPG gas crisis in several countries — including India — many farming families in Rajasthan's Barmer have shifted away from their dependence on LPG, opting instead to utilise biogas produced from easily available cow dung.

These rural families are able to keep their kitchen stoves burning without the hassle of booking LPG cylinders, long queues, or concerns regarding shortages. The biogas, generated from cattle dung, not only fulfills their culinary requirements, but also proves to be an environment-friendly alternative.

Inspired by Domestic Biogas Plants

Khartaram, a farmer and resident of Ishrol village in the district, explains that he drew inspiration from observing biogas plants in the homes of neighbouring farmers to replicate it on his own farm. The results have been overwhelmingly positive. His household kitchen now relies entirely on biogas.

According to Khartaram, cow dung was previously underutilised — often simply discarded haphazardly — but now, that same waste material is being transformed into both cooking gas and organic fertiliser.

In neighbouring Janpaliya village, progressive farmer Hariram noted that while the gas crisis is a topic of nationwide discussion, his household continues to cook exclusively using biogas. A few years ago, he installed a biogas plant — part-funded by a Rs 40,000 government subsidy — for which he personally contributed around Rs 15,000-17,000. Now, the gas is delivered directly to his kitchen via a dedicated pipeline, eliminating the physical burden of fetching LPG cylinders, as well as the hassle of booking refills. Furthermore, the residual waste generated by the plant is utilised as fertiliser for gardening and agricultural purposes.