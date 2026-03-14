No Gas, No Food For Days. Maybe We'll Have To Return To Our Villages: Migrant Labourer In Harola, Noida
Daily wagers earn Rs 500 daily, same as what a 5 Kg LPG cylinder refill costs in the black market. And even that's not available.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
By Sanjeev Upadhyay
Noida: Even as the state and district administration renew claims that LPG supplies have returned to normal, thousands of migrant daily wager families in Harola village, Sector 5, Noida — the pride of Uttar Pradesh — have been pushed to the brink of starvation. All because of a severe shortage of LPG, which has rendered their stoves cold.
In Harola, thousands of labourers — mostly migrants from Bihar and other states — live with their families in makeshift shanties. As they are unable to produce relevant documents for KYC, they can't access standard household LPG connections. Hence, they use small, 5-kg gas cylinders, which they have to get refilled at a higher cost from the black market.
However, for the past several days, even that is not available.
Soni, who runs a pushcart stall, said tearfully, "We came here from Bihar to earn a living, but we can't get any gas... We’ve been sitting idle for 4-5 days now. What are our children supposed to eat?"
The gas shortage has not only extinguished the fires in their hearths, but has also stripped these migrant communities of their means of livelihood. Those who used to cook and sell food from carts and stalls, have seen their businesses grind to a halt.
Lalit Kumar, who used to sell breakfast items from a roadside stall, said: "Our livelihoods have come to a standstill; we’ve been left out on the streets. We’re surviving on milk. The government claims there is adequate LPG supply, but there is nothing to be found here."
District Supply Officer Smriti Gautam maintained that the LPG supply is abundant. However, the scenes unfolding in the lanes of Harola tell a completely different story. ETV Bharat encountered over 50 families who claimed they haven't had a single meal in several days.
Those who possess valid connections are spending nights standing in queues, while those without connections are willing to pay exorbitant black-market rates — upwards of Rs 500 — but can't procure refill. Mason Upendra Prasad said, "I paid Rs 500 to get my small cylinder refilled. That is about to run out already. We are standing in queue, but not getting any gas. My daily wage is Rs 500, a refill costs Rs 500. Should I sleep, or stand in queue?"
Locals say that if the situation does not improve soon, they will be forced to return to their villages. Landlord Manoj Awana said, "People are standing in queue all night long. If a poor man spends Rs 500 on gas, what will he eat, and what will he save?"