ETV Bharat / state

No Gas, No Food For Days. Maybe We'll Have To Return To Our Villages: Migrant Labourer In Harola, Noida

"My daily wage is Rs 500, a refill costs Rs 500. Should I sleep, or stand in queue?" ( ETV Bharat )

By Sanjeev Upadhyay Noida: Even as the state and district administration renew claims that LPG supplies have returned to normal, thousands of migrant daily wager families in Harola village, Sector 5, Noida — the pride of Uttar Pradesh — have been pushed to the brink of starvation. All because of a severe shortage of LPG, which has rendered their stoves cold. In Harola, thousands of labourers — mostly migrants from Bihar and other states — live with their families in makeshift shanties. As they are unable to produce relevant documents for KYC, they can't access standard household LPG connections. Hence, they use small, 5-kg gas cylinders, which they have to get refilled at a higher cost from the black market. However, for the past several days, even that is not available. Soni, who runs a pushcart stall, said tearfully, "We came here from Bihar to earn a living, but we can't get any gas... We’ve been sitting idle for 4-5 days now. What are our children supposed to eat?"