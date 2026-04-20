ETV Bharat / state

'No Fundamental Right To Challenge Elections': J&K High Court In Harsh Dev Singh Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday said that election disputes are governed entirely by statute and not by general legal principles. The court said that the right to contest an election or to question an election is purely a statutory right.

In his 13-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar, while pronouncing the verdict in a case (EP No. 1/2024) involving Harsh Dev Singh, said: "The right to contest an election or to question an election is neither a fundamental right nor a common law right but is purely a statutory right." The court further said this position leaves no room for flexibility, binding petitioners such as Singh to the exact provisions laid down in the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Justice Dhar also ruled on a key preliminary issue, holding that the law governing election disputes limits who can be made parties to such proceedings.

Singh, former Minister of Education of Jammu & Kashmir, was represented by senior advocate Aseem Kumar Sawhney along with advocate Shabab Malik. The respondents include the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others, represented by assisting counsel Chetna Manhas for Senior AAG Monika Kohli, along with advocate Vilakshan Singh.

At the centre of the dispute was whether Singh had wrongly included officials and other individuals as respondents in addition to contesting candidates.

"Whether there is mis-joinder of parties? If so, to what effect?" Justice Dhar said this while framing the issue in the judgment.

The court noted that counsel for one of the respondents argued that the petition violated Section 82 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which governs parties to election petitions. According to this provision, only contesting candidates are required to be impleaded.

Justice Dhar noting the respondent's argument pointed out that the petitioner had gone beyond this requirement by including "officers and officials against whom allegations of impropriety have been leveled."