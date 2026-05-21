ETV Bharat / state

'Fuel Shortage Reports Are Misleading': HPCL; Indian Oil, BPCL Say Supply Stable

IOCL's statement further read, "We are committed to maintain smooth supply chain logistics for Petrol & Diesel. However, with the increase in demand due to shift from Commercial Sales & Private Petrol Pumps to Retail Outlets, pressure on the logistics has occurred, which our team is trying to address."

In its statement, IOCL assured that the teams are working tirelessly to ensure fuel availability at the outlets and urged people to buy fuel as per requirement. "Our supply locations and ground teams are working tirelessly in close co-ordination to ensure sufficient product availability at our retail outlets in the Country. We urge customers to refuel their vehicles as per normal requirement," IOCL stated.

The ongoing West Asia crisis and rising global crude oil prices have triggered fuel price hikes in the country. This has resulted in panic buying in many areas as hundreds of motorists thronged fuel stations apprehending shortage of petrol and diesel.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) have issued statements asking people to buy as per requirements and not heed to panic booking.

New Delhi: With serpentine queues seen at fuel stations in many places following the recent petrol and diesel price hikes, major oil marketing companies on Thursday assured that the fuel supplies remain stable and operations are uninterrupted across the country.

Echoing the same, BPCL said that ensuring safe and reliable Bharatgas supply for every household remains a priority. "Customers are encouraged to book LPG through official online channels, as per normal requirement, and avoid panic booking or unnecessary stocking. There is no need to pay attention to rumours, supply remains steady and deliveries are being carried out smoothly. Simple steps like sharing OTP only at the time of delivery and using LPG judiciously help ensure a secure and uninterrupted experience for all," BPCL said.

On the other hand, HPCL claimed that the reports of fuel shortages and supply disruptions are "misleading" and "do not reflect the actual situation". In its statement, HPCL said that fuel supply at its retail outlets is completely normal, with regular replenishment and uninterrupted operations are being ensured.

Explaining the reason behind the long queues, HPCL said, "The temporary increase in customer numbers and queues at some locations is primarily due to the seasonal demand surge during the month of May. Additionally, many customers are preferring HPCL retail outlets because fuel is being sold at relatively higher prices at some private retail outlets. Due to these reasons, higher-than-normal sales are being recorded at some outlets. However, adequate stock is available, and the supply system is functioning smoothly."

It has urged people not to engage in panic buying and to ignore rumours and unverified messages circulating on social media and TV platforms. It has asked customers to rely only on official sources for accurate information. "HPCL is fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability and excellent customer service through its network," it added.

In a series of posts on its X handle, HPCL clarified there is no shortage of fuel in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

"During the period from May 1 to May 20, 2026, HPCL recorded strong growth in fuel supply in Rajasthan: • Petrol (MS): 50,575 KL, compared to historical sales of 42,501 KL — representing a 19% increase • Diesel (HSD): 1,14,422 KL, compared to historical sales of 91,894 KL — representing a 24.5% increase. Reflecting a stable supply system and robust operational support, Jaipur retail outlets have recorded: • Petrol (MS): 18.4% increase • Diesel (HSD): 21.3% increase."

Providing fuel supply data from Karnataka, HPCL said, "During the period from May 1–19, 2026, HPCL recorded: • Domestic LPG supplies: 22,303.4 MT • Commercial LPG supplies: 3,815.6 MT • FTL & FTLR cylinder deliveries: 11,893 cylinders. HPCL’s average daily LPG distribution during the period stood at: • Domestic LPG: 1,174 MT per day • Commercial LPG: 201 MT per day • FTL & FTLR: 626 cylinders per day".