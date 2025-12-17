ETV Bharat / state

No Fuel For Vehicles Without PUCC From Thursday: Delhi Environment Minister

Commuters make their way through the smog-shrouded streets on a chilly winter morning in New Delhi on Saturday, December 13, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Amid rising pollution levels, Sirsa announced that all vehicles below the BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place. The government will not allow any polluting vehicle to enter Delhi, he added.

"To control vehicular tail pipe emissions, all the dealers of the petrol, diesel and CNG pumps are directed to refuel only those motor vehicles whose owners produce valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC)," he added. Any vehicles carrying construction materials will not be allowed to enter Delhi when GRAP 4 is in place, he said.

Sirsa clarified that automatic number plate recognition and on-ground checks will be conducted to verify PUCC status and emission category of vehicles, and directed citizens not to argue with enforcement officials at fuel stations and borders when found non-compliant.

Stressing that the current government has focused on data-driven, scientifically designed interventions to bring down pollution levels, he said that in the last 11 months, eight have recorded better air quality compared to the same months last year. Even in November, when Delhi usually faces severe AQI, the average AQI was about 20 points lower than last year, he said.

"This is the impact of targeted, daily enforcement and long-term structural reforms," he said. The minister said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and district teams are running an extensive survey of industrial units, including redevelopment and non-conforming areas that have already been surveyed, and that 824 such units are facing action.

Over 2,000 notices have been slapped and around Rs 9.21 crore worth of penalties imposed on violators for flouting pollution norms, in addition to action by other departments.

An extensive crackdown is also underway on diesel generator sets and polluting commercial establishments. Approximately 3,200 diesel generators have been verified for compliance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms, with non-compliant sets facing closure and penalties. Around 318 banquet halls in Delhi have been instructed to ensure that their diesel generator sets meet prescribed standards, failing which they will be sealed.