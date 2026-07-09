No Friction Between Assam, Meghalaya Over Boundary Dispute: Himanta
Himanta said both governments remain in constant communication and are committed to resolving any issues that arise along the interstate border through dialogue.
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Jowai: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his state and Meghalaya continued to maintain a friendly and cooperative approach towards resolving their decades-old boundary dispute, asserting that there was "no friction" between them.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Sarma said both governments remain in constant communication and are committed to resolving any issues that arise along the interstate border through dialogue.
Behdienkhlam is one of the most significant religious and cultural festivals of the Pnar (Jaintia) community. Celebrated annually in Jowai town in eastern Meghalaya, the festival is observed to seek divine blessings for a bountiful harvest, good health and prosperity, while warding off diseases, calamities and evil spirits.
"I keep on meeting the CM and deputy CM. So, the channel of discussion is always open. We keep on meeting, and there is no friction. Whenever something happens, we resolve that immediately with the spirit of friendship," Sarma said.
Asked about reports of frequent friction in border areas, he dismissed it, saying the overall situation remains peaceful.
"I don't think so... everything is smooth," he added.
Sarma's remarks came days after the Meghalaya government reconstituted its regional committees to take forward the second phase of boundary negotiations with Assam. The committees have been tasked with holding consultations with local stakeholders and examining the remaining six disputed areas between the two states.
In the first phase of the talks, Assam and Meghalaya signed a landmark border settlement agreement in March 2022, resolving disputes in six of the 12 identified areas of difference.
The second phase aims to resolve the remaining six areas of difference -- Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdemoreah, Block I and Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.
Extending his greetings to the people of Meghalaya for the festival, Sarma said it was his privilege to join them in celebrating Behdienkhlam.
"Witnessing this beautiful tradition of the Pnar community has been a deeply enriching experience. Behdienkhlam reminds us of timeless values -- that we overcome adversity together, that collective prosperity is the foundation of individual well-being, and that our relationship with the Almighty is reflected in the compassion and respect we show one another," he said.
Meghalaya Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar, cabinet ministers W Shylla, BL Sangma, S Sohtun and L Rymbui, and Assam MLA Tuliram Ronghang were present on the occasion. Later, Sarma visited Goddess Jayanti Temple at Nartiang, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peeths in the country.
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