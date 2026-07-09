ETV Bharat / state

No Friction Between Assam, Meghalaya Over Boundary Dispute: Himanta

Jowai: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his state and Meghalaya continued to maintain a friendly and cooperative approach towards resolving their decades-old boundary dispute, asserting that there was "no friction" between them.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Sarma said both governments remain in constant communication and are committed to resolving any issues that arise along the interstate border through dialogue.

Behdienkhlam is one of the most significant religious and cultural festivals of the Pnar (Jaintia) community. Celebrated annually in Jowai town in eastern Meghalaya, the festival is observed to seek divine blessings for a bountiful harvest, good health and prosperity, while warding off diseases, calamities and evil spirits.

"I keep on meeting the CM and deputy CM. So, the channel of discussion is always open. We keep on meeting, and there is no friction. Whenever something happens, we resolve that immediately with the spirit of friendship," Sarma said.

Asked about reports of frequent friction in border areas, he dismissed it, saying the overall situation remains peaceful.

"I don't think so... everything is smooth," he added.