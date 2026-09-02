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No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease

A Sambalpur labourer and his son cannot get Aadhaar cards due to a hereditary skin disease that has erased their fingerprints.

No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease
Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Sambalpur: A 40-year-old labourer in Odisha’s Sambalpur has been unable to get an Aadhaar card for years because of a hereditary skin disease that has made his fingerprint patterns invisible. His 10-year-old son faces the same problem.

Sameer Khan, who lives in a tin-roofed house on government land in Sakhipada behind the Idgah in Sambalpur, works as a daily wage labourer on road construction sites. He lives with his wife, two sons and one daughter. Despite repeated attempts, he has not been able to enrol for Aadhaar.

No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease
Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease (ETV Bharat)

Every time he visits an Aadhaar centre, officials ask for fingerprint biometrics. But Sameer’s palms have no visible lines or fingerprints due to the skin condition. As a result, the biometric system fails, and his Aadhaar card cannot be made. His 10-year-old son has the same disease and is also unable to get an Aadhaar card.

Sameer said he has visited the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation office, post office and several other centres, but returned disappointed each time. Without an Aadhaar card, he and his family cannot access any government schemes. Even though his wife has an Aadhaar card, the family remains excluded from benefits because of his missing document.

No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease
Odisha Man And His Son's Long Struggle With Rare Disease (ETV Bharat)

Sambalpur-based skin specialist Dr Tanmay Padhi said the condition is called Palmoplantar keratoderma. In this disease, the skin on the palms and soles becomes abnormally thick. It is genetic and occurs due to mutations affecting proteins such as keratin. There is no complete cure, only temporary relief through ointments and medicines. Dr Padhi confirmed that in such cases, the fingerprint patterns (dermatoglyphics) are not visible, which is why biometric authentication fails.

No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease
Sambalpur-based skin specialist Dr Tanmay Padhi (ETV Bharat)

Sameer has appealed to the district administration to find a solution. Sambalpur Collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar has directed the Aadhaar nodal officer to inquire into the matter and take necessary steps so that Sameer’s Aadhaar card can be made.

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TAGGED:

PALMOPLANTAR KERATODERMA AADHAAR
SAMBALPUR AADHAAR DENIAL
FINGERPRINT FAILURE AADHAAR
HEREDITARY SKIN DISEASE
AADHAAR CARD SKIN DISEASE

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