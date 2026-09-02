ETV Bharat / state

No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease

Sambalpur: A 40-year-old labourer in Odisha’s Sambalpur has been unable to get an Aadhaar card for years because of a hereditary skin disease that has made his fingerprint patterns invisible. His 10-year-old son faces the same problem.

Sameer Khan, who lives in a tin-roofed house on government land in Sakhipada behind the Idgah in Sambalpur, works as a daily wage labourer on road construction sites. He lives with his wife, two sons and one daughter. Despite repeated attempts, he has not been able to enrol for Aadhaar.

Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease (ETV Bharat)

Every time he visits an Aadhaar centre, officials ask for fingerprint biometrics. But Sameer’s palms have no visible lines or fingerprints due to the skin condition. As a result, the biometric system fails, and his Aadhaar card cannot be made. His 10-year-old son has the same disease and is also unable to get an Aadhaar card.