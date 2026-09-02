No Fingerprints, No Aadhaar: Odisha Man’s Long Struggle With Rare Disease
A Sambalpur labourer and his son cannot get Aadhaar cards due to a hereditary skin disease that has erased their fingerprints.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Sambalpur: A 40-year-old labourer in Odisha’s Sambalpur has been unable to get an Aadhaar card for years because of a hereditary skin disease that has made his fingerprint patterns invisible. His 10-year-old son faces the same problem.
Sameer Khan, who lives in a tin-roofed house on government land in Sakhipada behind the Idgah in Sambalpur, works as a daily wage labourer on road construction sites. He lives with his wife, two sons and one daughter. Despite repeated attempts, he has not been able to enrol for Aadhaar.
Every time he visits an Aadhaar centre, officials ask for fingerprint biometrics. But Sameer’s palms have no visible lines or fingerprints due to the skin condition. As a result, the biometric system fails, and his Aadhaar card cannot be made. His 10-year-old son has the same disease and is also unable to get an Aadhaar card.
Sameer said he has visited the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation office, post office and several other centres, but returned disappointed each time. Without an Aadhaar card, he and his family cannot access any government schemes. Even though his wife has an Aadhaar card, the family remains excluded from benefits because of his missing document.
Sambalpur-based skin specialist Dr Tanmay Padhi said the condition is called Palmoplantar keratoderma. In this disease, the skin on the palms and soles becomes abnormally thick. It is genetic and occurs due to mutations affecting proteins such as keratin. There is no complete cure, only temporary relief through ointments and medicines. Dr Padhi confirmed that in such cases, the fingerprint patterns (dermatoglyphics) are not visible, which is why biometric authentication fails.
Sameer has appealed to the district administration to find a solution. Sambalpur Collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar has directed the Aadhaar nodal officer to inquire into the matter and take necessary steps so that Sameer’s Aadhaar card can be made.
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