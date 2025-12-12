ETV Bharat / state

No Felling Of 6,000 Trees For Gangotri Highway Widening, New Plan Chalked Out

Dehradun: Facing stiff opposition from environmentalists over proposed tree felling for the widening of the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway, the government has dropped the plan to cut down of over 6,000 trees. Instead, an alternative arrangement has been made, which requires felling of around 1,000 trees.

Earlier, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence had requested permission to cut down 6,822 trees for the Gangotri Highway widening project, and subsequently, the Central government had approved it.

The project, however, drew strong opposition from environmentalists, who argued that cutting down trees so extensively would not only harm the environment but also invite disasters. Thousands of people joined environmentalists to raise their voice against tree felling. They tied 'Raksha Sutras' (protective threads) on cedar trees and pledged to protect them from being cut down.