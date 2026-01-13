ETV Bharat / state

No Eyewitness, No Direct Proof: Delhi Court Acquits Two In 27-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Murder Case

New Delhi: A Dwarka court in Delhi has acquitted two men in a 27-year-old murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Vasan passed the order in connection with a 1999 killing, linked to a plastic factory in Uttam Nagar.

The court said the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged murder. The case relates to the suspicious death of Ram Swaroop, a native of Bihar, who had come to Delhi to work at the plastic recycling unit.

No Eyewitness, No Direct Evidence

The court noted there was no direct evidence or eyewitness linking the accused to the murder, and that the prosecution failed to prove involvement beyond a reasonable doubt. The third accused, Vijay, remains absconding.

Trial Began In September 2024