No Eyewitness, No Direct Proof: Delhi Court Acquits Two In 27-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Murder Case
Delhi court acquitted two in Ram Swaroop’s 1999 Uttam Nagar killing, citing a broken circumstantial chain, no direct evidence, no eyewitnesses, and unproven guilt.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A Dwarka court in Delhi has acquitted two men in a 27-year-old murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Vasan passed the order in connection with a 1999 killing, linked to a plastic factory in Uttam Nagar.
The court said the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged murder. The case relates to the suspicious death of Ram Swaroop, a native of Bihar, who had come to Delhi to work at the plastic recycling unit.
No Eyewitness, No Direct Evidence
The court noted there was no direct evidence or eyewitness linking the accused to the murder, and that the prosecution failed to prove involvement beyond a reasonable doubt. The third accused, Vijay, remains absconding.
Trial Began In September 2024
Following the arrests of Pappu and Sakinder, which occurred years after the 1999 incident, the trial began in September 2024. According to the prosecution, Ram Swaroop was murdered inside the plastic recycling unit operated by Pappu.
Ram Swaroop’s brother, Chandu Yadav, told the court that Ram Swaroop and Vijay had gone to Delhi to work at the unit. About 25 days later, Pappu and Vijay returned to their native place, accompanied by Sakinder and Montu, but Ram Swaroop did not return with them.
Body Found In October 1999
In October 1999, Ram Swaroop’s body was found under a polythene bag melting machine inside a locked warehouse in the Matiala area near Uttam Nagar. Following this discovery, suspicion fell on the factory owner, Pappu Yadav, and three workers, Sakinder Kumar, Vijay Yadav, and Montu Yadav. Vijay was also the brother-in-law of the deceased.
After the incident, Pappu, Vijay, and Sakinder went missing. In 2010, the court discharged Montu from the case. After the October 1999 incident, Pappu, Vijay, and Sakinder went missing. Montu was discharged from the case in 2010.
Also Read: