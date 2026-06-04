No Eviction Drive In College Street 'Boi Para', KMC Dismisses AI-Generated Notice As Fake
Municipal commissioner Smita Pandey said no notice has been issued regarding the eviction of hawkers on College Street in Kolkata.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Kolkata: For about a week, speculation had been circulating regarding the eviction of hawkers from Kolkata's College Street—Asia's largest book market, which is locally known as the College Street Boi Para.
Numerous small booksellers and hawkers were gripped by panic, and political protests also ensued. Amid this situation, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has now conveyed the government's decision to the hawkers of the book market.
During a press conference held on Thursday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey and Kolkata Police’s additional commissioner Devendra Pratap Singh put an end to the rumours regarding the eviction of hawkers in the city's book district.
Municipal commissioner Smita Pandey said, "No notice has been issued regarding the eviction of hawkers on College Street in Kolkata. No decision has been taken concerning the eviction of hawkers on College Street. Various rumours have been circulating regarding this matter. The notice that has gone viral on social media is AI-generated. We have already lodged a complaint regarding this incident."
Devendra Pratap Singh, additional commissioner of Kolkata Police, said, "We have made inquiries at the two police stations adjacent to 'Boi Para'—Jorasanko and Amherst Street. Inquiries have also been conducted at the Borough Office on behalf of the Municipal Corporation. No notice regarding the eviction of hawkers has been issued from either of these sources. Furthermore, no police officer or personnel from either of the two stations has been given any directive concerning eviction operations in Boi Para. However, we do maintain ongoing drives throughout the year to ensure the smooth flow of traffic."
The College Street Boi-Para or book hub roughly dates back to 1817, with the establishment of the Hindu College (now Presidency University). The surrounding book market and printing hub have evolved alongside several prestigious institutions such as the Calcutta Medical College, Sanskrit College, Hare School, Hindu School and others, with many individual book stalls operating for generations.
The area spans roughly 1.5 kms and serves as the largest second-hand book market globally and the largest book market in the country. But several book shop owners and stall owners are apprehensive about eviction drives being conducted across several locations of the city since the BJP government came to power in the state. The Centre had accorded the College Street area a heritage status in 2007.
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