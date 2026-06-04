ETV Bharat / state

No Eviction Drive In College Street 'Boi Para', KMC Dismisses AI-Generated Notice As Fake

Kolkata: For about a week, speculation had been circulating regarding the eviction of hawkers from Kolkata's College Street—Asia's largest book market, which is locally known as the College Street Boi Para.

Numerous small booksellers and hawkers were gripped by panic, and political protests also ensued. Amid this situation, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has now conveyed the government's decision to the hawkers of the book market.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Smita Pandey and Kolkata Police’s additional commissioner Devendra Pratap Singh put an end to the rumours regarding the eviction of hawkers in the city's book district.

Municipal commissioner Smita Pandey said, "No notice has been issued regarding the eviction of hawkers on College Street in Kolkata. No decision has been taken concerning the eviction of hawkers on College Street. Various rumours have been circulating regarding this matter. The notice that has gone viral on social media is AI-generated. We have already lodged a complaint regarding this incident."