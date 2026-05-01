ETV Bharat / state

No Escape For Drug Users in Nagpur, As Two Drug Testing Kits To Be Used by Police

Nagpur: Over the past few years, there have been growing instances of rampant sale and consumption of narcotics in Nagpur city. The Nagpur Police force has been seen to periodically dismantle the networks of drug mafias. The police have now received two state-of-the-art drug testing kits and breath analysers, that will within minutes detect which drug the person has consumed.

These kits will add to the efforts of the Nagpur police, since till now, only alcohol breath analyser machines were in use, and the drug users and peddlers have often got away due to this one lacuna. The police said that these drug testing kits will be able to obtain a report within just five minutes, identifying exactly which narcotics a suspect has consumed and in what quantity.

These devices were provided to the Nagpur Police by the SaveLIFE Foundation, in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India. The police commissioner, Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, showed the operation of this machine at a press conference.

He said, "We have got two drug testing machines which have been donated to the Nagpur police. These kits will be highly beneficial, as we are seeing today, people often consume drugs instead of alcohol, which till now could not get tested. However, now, with the help of these machines narcotic test too can be done on the spot. This will help us catch those who have committed any crime or have been driving under the influence of narcotics. It has a well-defined accuracy in testing."

The police said they have been facing a huge challenge on the Samruddhi Expressway, where there have been reports of a significant rise in the number of individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

In fact, there have been 3,600 deaths reported in 2023, for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Police suspect these are the leading cause of road accidents.