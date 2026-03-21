ETV Bharat / state

No Entry, No Exit: Chikkamagaluru Village Observes Unique 9-Day Harvest Festival Traditions

Chikkamagaluru: A nine-day harvest festival is organised in Ujjayani village. The annual festival dedicated to Banni Mahakali and Mallikarjuna Swamy is being celebrated in nine-day period when the villagers adhere to a set of stringent rules that set this tradition apart.

As part of the ritual observances, residents are not allowed to step outside the village, and the entry of outsiders is strictly prohibited. Villagers also refrain from wearing footwear throughout the festival. Consumption of non-vegetarian food is banned, and no food from outside the village is permitted. Locals believe that even a minor violation of these rules could invite divine displeasure.

Only on the final day of the festival are people from neighbouring villages allowed to enter Ujjayani to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mahakali and Mallikarjuna Swamy. As part of the rituals, villagers also observe the tradition of fire-walking.