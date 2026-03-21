No Entry, No Exit: Chikkamagaluru Village Observes Unique 9-Day Harvest Festival Traditions
As part of the ritual observances, residents are not allowed to step outside the village, and the entry of outsiders is strictly prohibited.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Chikkamagaluru: A nine-day harvest festival is organised in Ujjayani village. The annual festival dedicated to Banni Mahakali and Mallikarjuna Swamy is being celebrated in nine-day period when the villagers adhere to a set of stringent rules that set this tradition apart.
As part of the ritual observances, residents are not allowed to step outside the village, and the entry of outsiders is strictly prohibited. Villagers also refrain from wearing footwear throughout the festival. Consumption of non-vegetarian food is banned, and no food from outside the village is permitted. Locals believe that even a minor violation of these rules could invite divine displeasure.
Only on the final day of the festival are people from neighbouring villages allowed to enter Ujjayani to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mahakali and Mallikarjuna Swamy. As part of the rituals, villagers also observe the tradition of fire-walking.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gopal Gowda, priest of the Ujjayani Banni Mahakali Temple, said, "This is our most important festival after Shivaratri. It begins with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by Chautha rituals, and continues for nine days. During this period, no villager can leave, and no outsider can enter. Those wishing to participate must arrive before the festival begins."
He added that the purpose of these restrictions is to maintain the village's purity and hygiene. "We believe these practices help prevent diseases and ensure peace and well-being for everyone. People prepare and consume only home-cooked food. Around 250 households in the village strictly follow these traditions. Footwear is not worn during the entire period and is resumed only after the festival concludes," he said.
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