No End To Attacks On Kashmiris: Teenage Vendor Suffers Head Injuries After Being Brutally Assaulted By Goons In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In yet another attack on Kashmiris, an 18-year-old cloth vendor from the valley was grievously injured in head after being brutally assaulted by goons, who allegedly subjected him to communal remarks in Vikasnagar area of Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. Police have arrested the prime accused in the case.

SSI, Vikasnagar Police Station, Shishupal Rana said that Danish, son of Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Kralpora area of Kashmir, currently residing in Paonta Sahib had gone to the Vikasnagar market to sell blankets and suits. According to the police officer, Danish went to a general store in Dakpathar to buy some grocery items where he had an argument with the accused. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and the assailants attacked Danish with sharp weapons leaving him grievously injured. The victim was later taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.