No End To Attacks On Kashmiris: Teenage Vendor Suffers Head Injuries After Being Brutally Assaulted By Goons In Uttarakhand
The 18-year-old boy from the valley was assaulted by the goons at the Vikasnagar market area on Wednesday evening.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Dehradun: In yet another attack on Kashmiris, an 18-year-old cloth vendor from the valley was grievously injured in head after being brutally assaulted by goons, who allegedly subjected him to communal remarks in Vikasnagar area of Uttarakhand capital Dehradun on Wednesday, police said. Police have arrested the prime accused in the case.
SSI, Vikasnagar Police Station, Shishupal Rana said that Danish, son of Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Kralpora area of Kashmir, currently residing in Paonta Sahib had gone to the Vikasnagar market to sell blankets and suits. According to the police officer, Danish went to a general store in Dakpathar to buy some grocery items where he had an argument with the accused. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and the assailants attacked Danish with sharp weapons leaving him grievously injured. The victim was later taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.
A large number of people from the area gathered at the Vikasnagar market police post. Members of the Muslim community who arrived at the scene surrounded the police post, shouting slogans like "Stop the persecution of Muslims." The protesters alleged that the Muslim community was being continuously targeted on the basis of religion in Uttarakhand. The protest subsided after the police assured them of strict action.
Responding to the matter, a spokesperson for the Dehradun Police said that police have registered a case under Section 117(2)/352 of the BNS, vide Case No. 26/2026 at Vikas Nagar Police Station, against prime accused Sanjay Yadav and another individual involved in the incident. The accused Sanjay Yadav has been taken into custody, and necessary legal action is being taken, police said.