ETV Bharat / state

No Eligible Voter Will Be Left Out Of Electoral Roll: Delhi CEO's Office

BLOs going door-to-door for SIR in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: To ensure the electoral roll in Delhi is accurate and inclusive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) have concluded the process of reinstating names that were previously removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. An order issued by the office of the CEO on November 26, 2026, explicitly states that no eligible voter shall be left out of the electoral roll.

All forms received up to November 25 will be processed by December 15. Following the resolution of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on December 22.

Timeline Of SIR The SIR process, which commenced on August 31, 2026, concluded on November 25, 2026. During this period, a significant number of applications were received via forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8. The administration is now focusing on processing these applications and reaching out to eligible individuals currently listed under the 'Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD)' category. A large volume of applications was received in Delhi, both during the pre-SIR period (prior to August 31, 2026) and the SIR period (from August 31, 2026, to November 25, 2026). During the pre-SIR period, when Special Summary Revision was carried out, a total of 5,25,990 forms were received, comprising 2,12,400 applications for Form-6, 1,351 for Form-6A, 51,471 for Form-7, and 2,60,768 for Form-8. After many eligible voters were flagged as ASDD during the SIR, a special drive was launched to re-enroll those who were excluded from the draft electoral roll. Out of the 47 lakh entries removed during the SIR process, a total of 5,01,880 applications for reinsertion were received during this period — comprising 3,37,970 Form-6 applications, 631 Form-6A applications, 37,038 Form-7 applications, and 1,26,241 Form-8 applications. Filing Claims And Objections According to the department, out of the claims and objections filed up to November 26, 3,03,353 applications for Form-6, 36,373 for Form-7, and 2,76,498 for Form-8 have already been processed. Furthermore, out of 33,14,032 voters who were issued notices due to 'no-mapping' or logical discrepancies, 33,00,164 have been 'parked' (retained/set aside) for inclusion in the final electoral roll. The deadline for submitting calculation sheets has been set for November 30, 2026.