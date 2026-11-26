No Eligible Voter Will Be Left Out Of Electoral Roll: Delhi CEO's Office
Only 5 lakh of around 47 lakh Delhi voters removed by SIR have filed reinsertion claims. The final list will be released on December 22.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: To ensure the electoral roll in Delhi is accurate and inclusive, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) have concluded the process of reinstating names that were previously removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. An order issued by the office of the CEO on November 26, 2026, explicitly states that no eligible voter shall be left out of the electoral roll.
All forms received up to November 25 will be processed by December 15. Following the resolution of all claims and objections, the final electoral roll will be published on December 22.
Timeline Of SIR
The SIR process, which commenced on August 31, 2026, concluded on November 25, 2026. During this period, a significant number of applications were received via forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8. The administration is now focusing on processing these applications and reaching out to eligible individuals currently listed under the 'Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate (ASDD)' category.
A large volume of applications was received in Delhi, both during the pre-SIR period (prior to August 31, 2026) and the SIR period (from August 31, 2026, to November 25, 2026). During the pre-SIR period, when Special Summary Revision was carried out, a total of 5,25,990 forms were received, comprising 2,12,400 applications for Form-6, 1,351 for Form-6A, 51,471 for Form-7, and 2,60,768 for Form-8.
After many eligible voters were flagged as ASDD during the SIR, a special drive was launched to re-enroll those who were excluded from the draft electoral roll. Out of the 47 lakh entries removed during the SIR process, a total of 5,01,880 applications for reinsertion were received during this period — comprising 3,37,970 Form-6 applications, 631 Form-6A applications, 37,038 Form-7 applications, and 1,26,241 Form-8 applications.
Filing Claims And Objections
According to the department, out of the claims and objections filed up to November 26, 3,03,353 applications for Form-6, 36,373 for Form-7, and 2,76,498 for Form-8 have already been processed.
Furthermore, out of 33,14,032 voters who were issued notices due to 'no-mapping' or logical discrepancies, 33,00,164 have been 'parked' (retained/set aside) for inclusion in the final electoral roll. The deadline for submitting calculation sheets has been set for November 30, 2026.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are distributing forms by visiting registered addresses, and every effort is being made to locate ASDD voters in coordination with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Where contact details are available, BLOs are delivering communications either physically or through electronic means like WhatsApp or SMS.
How can you check your name, and what is the application process? The CEO’s office has outlined a step-by-step process for the convenience of voters. A booth-wise list of voters categorised as ASDD has been displayed on the notice boards of respective polling stations (from where the names were removed), as well as at the offices of the District Election Officer (DEO), ERO, and AERO.
This list is also available with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and can be viewed online at [https://ceodelhi.gov.in/ceodelhiasdd/] or on the website of the concerned DEO.
Voters can obtain the enumeration form from their BLO, or download/fill it out via the website or the ECINET app by entering their original EPIC number (the one held before their name was removed). Blank forms and annexures are also available for download in PDF format from the ECI website at [https://voters.eci.gov.in/]. Additionally, details regarding your assigned BLO can be found at this link: [https://ceodelhinet.nic.in/ceodelhiweb/BloUpdateDetailsern.aspx].
If a voter still resides at the same address, they must submit a duly filled and signed enumeration form, along with 'Annexure-B' (which should state the reason why the form was not submitted previously). This can be submitted offline — either in person or through a family member — to the concerned ERO, AERO, or BLO. Alternatively, it can be submitted online via the ECINet portal at [https://voters.eci.gov.in/enumeration-Form-ASD] using an e-signature.
Voters who have shifted to a different address within Delhi must submit 'Annexure-C' (indicating the new address and Assembly constituency) along with a completed and signed enumeration form. There is no need to fill out a separate Form-8. This must be submitted — along with proof of address — by the applicant or a family member to the concerned ERO/AERO of the assembly constituency to which the voter has relocated. For assistance, one may also use the "Book a call with BLO" feature available on the ECI website or the ECINET app.
If an ASDD voter has already submitted Form-6, they are not required to fill out an enumeration form. Their Form-6 will be processed in accordance with the ECI’s instructions dated November 3, 2026.
For homeless individuals who lack documentation, the field verification report provided by the BLO will suffice as proof of residence. Once the enumeration form is accepted, the voter will be re-issued the same EPIC number that was previously assigned to them.
Also Read:
- EC Asks CEOs Of 25 States, UTs To Cross-Check Voter Details With SIR Data Amid SSR
- West Bengal SIR: Hear Deleted Voters' Appeals First, Defer Inclusion Challenges, SC Tells Tribunals
- Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar Transferred To Jammu & Kashmir Amid SIR Row
- Plea In SC Seeks Extension Of Timeline For SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Delhi