No Eggs In Bengal Mid-Day Meal? Derek O'Brien Condemns, ISKCON Says Menu Not Yet Decided, BJP Stresses On Quality
West Bengal government has announced a pilot project to hand over mid-day meal operations in Kolkata schools to ISKCON.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday condemned the BJP for reportedly removing eggs from mid-day meals in West Bengal as it will deprive children of nutrition saying, state rejects "imposing vegetarianism".
Taking to his X handle, Brien said eggs are being thrown at rival leaders but not given in school meals. "After the fish eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this."
After the fish🐠eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking🥚🥚eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 24, 2026
The controversy surfaced after state government gave ISKCON the responsibility of providing mid-day meals in schools of Kolkata. The government's announcement triggered speculations on social media about eggs being replaced by rajma, soyabean and paneer.
Amid the row, ISKCON Kolkata vice president Radharaman Das clarified that no menu had been approved and urged people not post incorrect information.
It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalized, and this list has not been issued by us.— Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) June 23, 2026
Once the menu is finalized, we will make an official… pic.twitter.com/zKI5QbtOom
"It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalised, and this list has not been issued by us. Once the menu is finalised, we will make an official announcement. Kindly refrain from sharing this incorrect information," he posted on X.
Responding to the growing speculations, school education minister Deepak Barman on Tuesday said that eggs are not the only source of nutrition. "The concept that eggs alone contain nutrients is incorrect. A large section of the world's population lives on vegetarian diet," the minister clarified.
“You don’t have to say Hare Krishna. No one will force you.”— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 23, 2026
With those few words, Shri Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that the objective is simple: better food for our children.
If ISKCON’s kitchens can deliver nutritious, quality meals, every student wins.… pic.twitter.com/XrxGbFVYdj
In a social media post, Bengal BJP said, "If ISKCON’s kitchens can deliver nutritious, quality meals, every student wins."
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