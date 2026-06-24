ETV Bharat / state

No Eggs In Bengal Mid-Day Meal? Derek O'Brien Condemns, ISKCON Says Menu Not Yet Decided, BJP Stresses On Quality

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday condemned the BJP for reportedly removing eggs from mid-day meals in West Bengal as it will deprive children of nutrition saying, state rejects "imposing vegetarianism".

Taking to his X handle, Brien said eggs are being thrown at rival leaders but not given in school meals. "After the fish eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But DEPRIVE CHILDREN of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this."

The controversy surfaced after state government gave ISKCON the responsibility of providing mid-day meals in schools of Kolkata. The government's announcement triggered speculations on social media about eggs being replaced by rajma, soyabean and paneer.