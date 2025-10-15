ETV Bharat / state

No Diwali Fireworks In Three Villages Of Bathinda As Safety And Security Take Precedence Over Celebration

Bathinda: In common perception, Diwali is a festival marked by the bursting of crackers and fireworks. But in some villages around Bathinda in Punjab, safety and security take precedence over this sort of celebration. Such celebrations marked by fireworks are prohibited in the villages of Phoos Mandi, Bhagu and Gulabgarh because of their close proximity to the Army cantonment and an oil depot.

The residents of these villages have not burst crackers on Diwali for the last five decades. If anyone is found doing so, the Bhatinda District administration takes strict action against him or her. Days before the festival of lights, the administration makes regular announcements regarding the burning of firecrackers and also stubble in these villages.

While the elders understand the concerns of the authorities, they have a problem explaining things to their small children, who want to burst crackers on this festival.

"When the children insist on bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali, they are sent to their maternal grandparents' village or to the house of their aunts and uncles for the celebrations. If any person goes against the administrative instructions and sets fire to crackers or stubble, then the administration takes legal action against him by registering a case," they explained. The villagers point out that the Army cantonment came up in Bathinda in 1976, for which land was acquired from various villages, including Bhagu, Gulabgarh and Bucho villages.