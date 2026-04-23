No Disruption In LPG, Petrol Supply in Karnataka; Panic Unwarranted: Oil Companies
Officials said that panic buying could disrupt otherwise smooth distribution systems and urged the public to remain calm.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Amid concerns triggered by recent developments in West Asia, oil companies and government officials on Thursday reassured the public that there is no disruption in the supply of fuel and cooking gas in Karnataka.
Officials from major public sector energy companies addressed the media to clarify the situation and counter rumours circulating among consumers. The press conference was led by SG Ravindra, Additional Director General, PIB Bengaluru, at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) office in Bengaluru.
Siddharth Agarwal, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation and Nodal Officer for Oil Marketing Companies in Karnataka, said that the supply of LPG cylinders and petrol remains stable across the state. “There is no shortage of petroleum products. We request consumers not to panic or rely on misinformation,” he said, adding that supply chains are functioning normally despite global uncertainties.
He stressed that unnecessary panic buying could disrupt otherwise smooth distribution systems and urged the public to remain calm.
Officials from other oil and gas companies echoed similar assurances. Among those present were Muralidhar, Chief General Manager (LPG), Indian Oil Corporation; Neera Singh, Executive Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited; Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager, GAIL; and R.H. Srinivas, Deputy General Manager, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Sanjay Kumar Singh of GAIL highlighted the benefits of piped natural gas as an alternative to LPG. He said consumers should consider shifting to PNG where available, noting that it is both safer and more cost-effective. “Customers should come forward to use PNG. It offers better safety and convenience compared to LPG cylinders,” he said.
He added that since the onset of the West Asia crisis, around 5.01 lakh PNG connections have been provided across the country. The expansion of PNG infrastructure, he said, is part of a broader effort to ensure uninterrupted and efficient energy access to households.
Officials reiterated that there is no immediate cause for concern regarding fuel availability in Karnataka and appealed to the public to avoid spreading or acting on unverified information.
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