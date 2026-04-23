ETV Bharat / state

No Disruption In LPG, Petrol Supply in Karnataka; Panic Unwarranted: Oil Companies

Representatives of oil companies addressing media in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Amid concerns triggered by recent developments in West Asia, oil companies and government officials on Thursday reassured the public that there is no disruption in the supply of fuel and cooking gas in Karnataka. Officials from major public sector energy companies addressed the media to clarify the situation and counter rumours circulating among consumers. The press conference was led by SG Ravindra, Additional Director General, PIB Bengaluru, at the Press Information Bureau (PIB) office in Bengaluru. Siddharth Agarwal, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation and Nodal Officer for Oil Marketing Companies in Karnataka, said that the supply of LPG cylinders and petrol remains stable across the state. “There is no shortage of petroleum products. We request consumers not to panic or rely on misinformation,” he said, adding that supply chains are functioning normally despite global uncertainties. Representatives of oil companies addressing media in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)