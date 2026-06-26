‘No Difference Between Allah And Bhagwan’: Meet Uttar Pradesh's Hindus Who Keep Tazia
Rita, a Lucknow resident, says preparations begin 10 days before Muharram starts; the tazia is decorated, and all the traditions associated with Muharram are observed.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Lucknow: Rita Devi from Lucknow claims that her family has been keeping a tazia — a beautifully crafted, miniature replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad — for nearly 20 years. Initially, her mother used to keep it, and now, after marriage, the tradition continues at her in-laws' home as well.
"My mother had previously lost children and had made a vow that if a child survived and remained healthy, she would keep a tazia. I was born after that vow. I believe whatever I am today is because of that very vow," says Rita.
Rita explains that preparations begin about 10 days before Muharram starts; the tazia is decorated, and all the traditions associated with Muharram are observed.
"My mother was Muslim, and my father was a Pandit (Hindu priest); they had a love marriage. As a result, traditions of both religions were observed in the household. My brother follows Hindu customs while I follow Muslim traditions. Our only message is that everyone should live together with love and harmony," she says.
Rajkumar, who belongs to the Valmiki community, says he finds great joy in keeping a tazia. "For us, there is no difference between Allah and Bhagwan (God). Human beings have created different religions, but the Almighty is one. People should live together in harmony rather than fighting in the name of religion," he says.
"Life is very short. Just as our Hindu brethren assist in jagrans (religious vigils), we decorate tazias during Muharram. We observe mourning rituals, recite marsiyas (elegies), and organise bhandaras (community feasts). Thousands of tazias are taken out in procession in our area, and on the night of the 10th of Muharram, they are interred at Karbala," he added.
Sunita Chauhan says that her family has been observing the tazia ritual for the past 15 years. She explains that her elder sister was unable to conceive a son, so they made a vow (mannat). Later, a son was born into the family.
"We believe that people's prayers and vows are indeed fulfilled. We purchase a tazia and offer it at the mazar (shrine) as part of our vow; we do not keep the tazia inside the house," she says.
She mentions that relatives and family members gather during the observance, and once the rituals are concluded, everyone returns to their respective homes.
Pooja, a resident of Lucknow, recounts that both her brothers used to suffer from persistent ill health. Someone advised the family to keep a silver alam (standard/banner). Although they could not keep a silver alam, the tradition of keeping a tazia at home began around that time. Her mother has been observing this tradition for nearly 19-20 years. While they may not be fully versed in every nuance of the traditions, her mother performs all the necessary rituals. They also visit Karbala to inter the tazia.
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