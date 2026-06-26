ETV Bharat / state

‘No Difference Between Allah And Bhagwan’: Meet Uttar Pradesh's Hindus Who Keep Tazia

Lucknow: Rita Devi from Lucknow claims that her family has been keeping a tazia — a beautifully crafted, miniature replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad — for nearly 20 years. Initially, her mother used to keep it, and now, after marriage, the tradition continues at her in-laws' home as well.

"My mother had previously lost children and had made a vow that if a child survived and remained healthy, she would keep a tazia. I was born after that vow. I believe whatever I am today is because of that very vow," says Rita.

Rita explains that preparations begin about 10 days before Muharram starts; the tazia is decorated, and all the traditions associated with Muharram are observed.

"My mother was Muslim, and my father was a Pandit (Hindu priest); they had a love marriage. As a result, traditions of both religions were observed in the household. My brother follows Hindu customs while I follow Muslim traditions. Our only message is that everyone should live together with love and harmony," she says.

Rajkumar, who belongs to the Valmiki community, says he finds great joy in keeping a tazia. "For us, there is no difference between Allah and Bhagwan (God). Human beings have created different religions, but the Almighty is one. People should live together in harmony rather than fighting in the name of religion," he says.