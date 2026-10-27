ETV Bharat / state

No Demolition Action Will Be Taken At New Delhi's Race Course Mosque Till October 29: Centre Tells HC

The next date of hearing in the case is on October 29 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Central government has provided a verbal assurance to the Delhi High Court that no demolition action will be taken against the Race Course Mosque in New Delhi till the next date of hearing.

This assurance was given during a hearing before a bench presided over by Justice Anish Dayal. The court has scheduled the next hearing on October 29 and has sought a response from the Central government through the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the Delhi Waqf Board.

This matter came up following a petition filed by a worshipper, Syed Ahmed Saud, who sought to protect the mosque from potential demolition and to restore unhindered access for believers. The mosque is located within the Race Course Club premises—an area spanning nearly 53 acres—near the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. M Sufian Siddiqui, counsel for the petitioner, stated that the mosque faces the threat of demolition. He further noted that the electricity and water supply to the mosque were disconnected on October 7. In response, Ashish Dixit, counsel for the Central government, clarified that this measure was taken for security reasons in light of ongoing demolition activities in the Race Course area.