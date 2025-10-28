ETV Bharat / state

No Criminality Can Be Attributed To Umar Khalid, His Counsel Tells Delhi Court

New Delhi: The counsel for former JNU student Umar Khalid told a Delhi court on Tuesday that no criminality could be attributed to his client. The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during arguments opposing the framing of charges against Khalid in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, argued, "In any event, no criminality can be attributed, because unless you show that there is actual criminality in the actions." Referring to the charges levelled against Khalid for being a member of a WhatsApp group, Pais said Khalid was just a member of the group and never sent any messages.

"What is the criminality of belonging to the group," he asked. Pais said one of the protected witnesses, Bond, had admitted to having sent a message on a WhatsApp group calling for a chakka jam.

"So let us decide whether the witness is against the chakka jam or for it. Bond is clearly an interested witness and cannot be believed. The statement of this witness was also recorded one month prior to my arrest," Pais said.

He said that Delhi Police, in its charge sheet, accused Khalid and others of conspiring to protest and participate in the riots to discredit India during US President Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi in 2020. The senior advocate claimed that Trump's official visit to India was first reported on February 13, 2020, but the FIR was premised on the fact that on February 8, the conspirators already knew his date of arrival and conducted the violence on February 24-25.

Citing his client's call detail records (CDRs), Pais said police named Khalid as a main conspirator in the case, but he was not present in a meeting on December 8, 2019, in Jangpura, where the alleged conspiracy regarding the 2020 Delhi riots was hatched. He also cited the statement of another protected witness, Delta, who had informed the police that a secret meeting was held at a secret office regarding the whole conspiracy.