ETV Bharat / state

No Crime More Shocking And Heinous Than Father Sexually Assaulting His Daughter, Says HC

Mumbai: "A daughter may outgrow her father's lap but will never outgrow in his heart," the Bombay High Court said while upholding the conviction of a man accused of raping his minor daughter. The HC said there cannot be a more shocking and heinous crime than a father sexually assaulting his own daughter.

The HC's Nagpur bench comprising Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Nivedita Mehta, in its July 15 judgment, dismissed the appeal filed by the 43-year-old man challenging his conviction for raping his 12-year-old daughter and impregnating her. The man in his plea had claimed he was implicated in the case as he used to scold his daughter.

The HC, however, refused to accept this and said the victim has undergone mental trauma and could not disclose the incident to anybody as her own father was involved.

"The trust which a child has for his or her father has itself been betrayed by the accused. The accused who is supposed to be the protector of his child has himself destroyed his daughter's life. He has degraded the very soul of the helpless girl," the HC said. Rape is not just a physical assault but also destructive to the whole personality of the victim, it added.