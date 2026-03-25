ETV Bharat / state

No Advance Payment, No Fuel: Policy Twist Sparks Panic Buying Of Petrol Across Telangana

People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: As the ongoing West Asia conflict impacts global energy supply, concerns over fuel availability are growing across Telangana, where several petrol pumps remained shut on Wednesday, while long queues of motorists waiting for fuel were seen at other stations.

The situation has been triggered by a major change in supply policy by oil companies, which are now insisting on advance payment before delivering petrol and diesel.

Until recently, petrol pump owners were allowed to take fuel on credit and pay the oil companies after a few days. This helped dealers manage cash flow smoothly. However, over the past few days, oil companies have stopped this practice and are supplying fuel only after receiving full payment, including pending dues.

People queue up at a petrol pump in large numbers amid rumours of fuel shortage in the wake of the West Asia conflict, in Hyderabad (PTI)

This sudden shift has put immense pressure on petrol pump owners. Many stations are unable to arrange immediate payments, leading to a disruption in supply. As a result, fuel stock at several pumps is getting exhausted within a day, forcing them to shut operations temporarily until fresh supplies arrive.

The impact is clearly visible in cities like Hyderabad, where "NO STOCK" boards have been put in multiple areas, including Uppal, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Begumpet, and LB Nagar. Motorists are waiting in long queues, sometimes for four to five hours, to refuel their vehicles. In some places, traffic police had to step in to manage and send people back, asking them not to believe rumours.