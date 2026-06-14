'No Conflict With BJP Or AIADMK': TMC Leader GK Vasan Says His Party Leaving NDA Amicably, To Go Solo
Tamil Maanila Congress aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2024 parliamentary elections and with the AIADMK-led alliance during the 2026 assembly elections.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Chennai: In a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan announced the party’s departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following a crucial executive committee meeting in Chennai on Sunday.
He stated that the decision to leave the alliance was made amicably to strengthen the party. The meeting of the Tamil Maanila Congress executive committee held at Egmore in Chennai was presided over by party leader GK Vasan. The meeting was attended by state office bearers, district presidents, executive committee members, and heads of affiliated wings.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vasan said, "It has been 12 years since the Tamil Maanila Congress movement was launched, yet our objectives remain unfulfilled. We have not yet been able to reach the party's goal. Our party did not succeed in the recently concluded assembly elections, nor did our alliance yield the expected results.”
While alliances are important during elections, being part of one often diminishes the responsibilities of grassroots cadres, he added. Of the 600 people who participated in the meeting, more than 450 expressed the view that the Tamil Maanila Congress should function independently to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.
Therefore, the Tamil Maanila Congress is no longer part of the National Democratic Alliance. “We maintain friendly relations with them. We are withdrawing from the NDA solely to strengthen our party,” Vasan pointed out.
According to him, his party maintains friendly relations with both the BJP and the AIADMK and has no differences of opinion or conflicts with either party. “Our relationship with alliance partners has always been cordial, and the Tamil Maanila Congress stands as an example of maintaining alliance harmony,” he added.
Referring to past electoral alliances, Vasan said the Tamil Maanila Congress aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2024 parliamentary elections and with the AIADMK-led alliance during the 2026 assembly elections.
Unexpected changes are unfolding in Tamil Nadu politics, causing shockwaves for both the ruling party and the opposition. According to him, the Tamil Maanila Congress's priority is to build a strong organisation capable of achieving electoral success in the future
Resolutions Passed
Earlier, eight resolutions were passed during today's executive committee meeting. These included demands that the TVK government fulfil its promises to the public within a stipulated timeframe; Congress ministers and leaders within the cabinet exert pressure on Karnataka to halt the move to construct a dam at Mekedatu; agricultural loans be fully waived, and that total prohibition of alcohol be implemented to address the deterioration of law and order.