ETV Bharat / state

'No Conflict With BJP Or AIADMK': TMC Leader GK Vasan Says His Party Leaving NDA Amicably, To Go Solo

Chennai: In a significant political shift in Tamil Nadu, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan announced the party’s departure from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following a crucial executive committee meeting in Chennai on Sunday.

He stated that the decision to leave the alliance was made amicably to strengthen the party. The meeting of the Tamil Maanila Congress executive committee held at Egmore in Chennai was presided over by party leader GK Vasan. The meeting was attended by state office bearers, district presidents, executive committee members, and heads of affiliated wings.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vasan said, "It has been 12 years since the Tamil Maanila Congress movement was launched, yet our objectives remain unfulfilled. We have not yet been able to reach the party's goal. Our party did not succeed in the recently concluded assembly elections, nor did our alliance yield the expected results.”

While alliances are important during elections, being part of one often diminishes the responsibilities of grassroots cadres, he added. Of the 600 people who participated in the meeting, more than 450 expressed the view that the Tamil Maanila Congress should function independently to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Therefore, the Tamil Maanila Congress is no longer part of the National Democratic Alliance. “We maintain friendly relations with them. We are withdrawing from the NDA solely to strengthen our party,” Vasan pointed out.