ETV Bharat / state

No Concern Among Churches Over FCRA Amendment: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said there is no concern among churches over the FCRA amendments, asserting that only those who violate norms need to worry. Speaking to reporters here, he said the amendment was not targeted at any particular religion or community, but was aimed at safeguarding the interests and properties of the people of the country.

The BJP leader's remarks came amidst various church heads raising serious concerns about the proposed amendments in the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which is under the consideration of the Lok Sabha.

"There is no concern over the FCRA amendment. This is not an issue concerning Christians, Hindus, Sikhs or Buddhists. It is meant for the protection of the people of the country and their properties," he said. The minister maintained that those who have complied with regulations and maintained proper accounts had nothing to fear.