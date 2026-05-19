ETV Bharat / state

PM-SHRI Funding Row: No Compromise On Two-Language Policy, Says TN Education Minister Rajmohan

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan (third from right) ruled out any compromise on Centre's PM-SHRI scheme ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday asserted that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would not compromise on its two-language policy, even as the state continues to await educational funds from the Centre under schemes such as PM-SHRI.

"For the past two years, we have not received educational funding from the Central Government. We will not yield to any form of indirect pressure," the minister said while interacting with reporters in Chennai.

Rajmohan made the remarks after participating in a state-level review meeting for master trainers on the implementation of the new curriculum for Classes 1 to 3. During the event held at the Secretariat, the minister released nine new textbooks developed under the revised curriculum framework.

A total of 114 state-level master trainers attended the orientation programme, following which they will provide training to teachers across Tamil Nadu ahead of the reopening of schools for primary classes on June 4.

The minister said the new curriculum was designed to reduce academic burden on both students and teachers while promoting student-centric learning.