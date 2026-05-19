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PM-SHRI Funding Row: No Compromise On Two-Language Policy, Says TN Education Minister Rajmohan

The results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10 public examinations would be declared on Wednesday morning at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai

2 LANGUAGE POLICY NO COMPROMISE RAJMOHAN TN EDUCATION MINISTER NO TO PM SHRI SCHEME
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan (third from right) ruled out any compromise on Centre's PM-SHRI scheme (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Tuesday asserted that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government would not compromise on its two-language policy, even as the state continues to await educational funds from the Centre under schemes such as PM-SHRI.

"For the past two years, we have not received educational funding from the Central Government. We will not yield to any form of indirect pressure," the minister said while interacting with reporters in Chennai.

Rajmohan made the remarks after participating in a state-level review meeting for master trainers on the implementation of the new curriculum for Classes 1 to 3. During the event held at the Secretariat, the minister released nine new textbooks developed under the revised curriculum framework.

A total of 114 state-level master trainers attended the orientation programme, following which they will provide training to teachers across Tamil Nadu ahead of the reopening of schools for primary classes on June 4.

The minister said the new curriculum was designed to reduce academic burden on both students and teachers while promoting student-centric learning.

"We aim to improve enrollment in government schools through this curriculum. It has been prepared keeping the needs of children in mind," he said.

Rajmohan also stated that the government would prioritise improving infrastructure in schools, including drinking water facilities and toilets, while continuing to focus on the welfare of women, children and senior citizens.

Responding to questions on whether the Tamil Nadu government would consider adopting the Centre's PM-SHRI scheme to secure nearly Rs 2,500 crore in funding, Rajmohan firmly ruled out any compromise.

"The two-language policy is a declared principle of the TVK government. There is absolutely no room for compromise on this matter," he said.

The minister also announced that the results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10 public examinations would be declared on Wednesday morning at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.

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