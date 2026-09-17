ETV Bharat / state

No Compromise On Security Of State Varsities, Including Jadavpur University: Calcutta High Court

During the hearing on the day, the state government submitted an affidavit outlining its position before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge and Justice Arijit Banerjee. The universities have been directed to submit counter-affidavits stating their views on the matter. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for October 5.

It warned if the state administration fails to ensure security at varsities when necessary, it will not hesitate to intervene. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking measures to keep outsiders out and ensure security within the university campuses in the state.

The Chief Justice observed, "I do not think any party would object to this issue. Everyone must come forward on matters concerning the security of educational institutions and the well-being of students. It is the state's duty to ensure student safety; that must be guaranteed. There can be no objection to this. If the state and the universities fail to provide security, we will be compelled to take action. The security of educational institutions must be ensured. Law and order cannot be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances."

The court's attention had recently been drawn to incidents of vandalism by outsiders at Jadavpur University and other educational institutions, as a related PIL was already pending before the Chief Justice's bench. Although the Calcutta High Court had previously directed universities to take action, incidents of unrest continue to occur unchecked within the campuses.

Consequently, lawyers requested a fresh hearing. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Advocate Soumya Dasgupta informed the court that the PIL sought general remedies concerning various universities across West Bengal. Several universities have already submitted their responses. The Chief Justice remarked, "This is a very serious matter. The safety and security of students are at stake. We do not want any party to oppose this." The court has directed the state and the universities to submit their responses by September 30.