'No Compromise In Protecting Social Harmony': TVK Chief Vijay At Christmas Outreach Event
TVK chief Vijay emphasises protecting social harmony and promoting secular social justice policies, ahead of the 2026 elections, at a Christmas event.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:02 PM IST
Chengalpattu: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will be 100 per cent committed to protecting social harmony, said the party’s chief, Vijay, on Monday, addressing a gathering at a Christmas event.
Organised by the TVK, the celebratory-cum-outreach programme was held today at a hotel near Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, and attended by priests and others from the Christian community as special guests.
The event, named ‘Samathuva Christianity’, signalled a significant political move ahead of the 2026 elections and as an effort to woo minority voters.
“True faith sows the seeds of harmony. It teaches us to respect the beliefs of others. If we have such faith, that is enough. We can overcome any kind of problem. Many stories in the Bible illustrate the power of such faith,” Vijay said.
“In one such story, a young man’s own brothers become jealous of him and throw him into a dry well. However, he later escapes from that danger, becomes the king of that country and saves not only his brothers who harmed him but also the entire nation. I don't need to tell you who that particular story is about,” he explains.
At this moment, the hall resonated with applause from the assembled crowd.
Continuing his speech, Vijay said that such stories teach God’s grace, genuine love for the people, immense strength and hard work.
“We and TVK will be 100 per cent committed to protecting social harmony. There is no compromise in this. It is with this in mind that's why we have named TVK's policies as Secular Social Justice Policies,” he said.
He further said that although the various communities living in Tamil Nadu have different lifestyles, we are all brothers and sisters.
The TVK chief stated that just as all children are equal to a mother, Tamil Nadu is a land that embraces all communities with a mother's love.
“Surely, a light will emerge. That light will guide us all. Be hopeful. Victory is certain. I thank all my friends and the special guests seated on the stage, who have accepted our invitation and attended this event. Merry Christmas to everyone. Vijay concluded his speech,” he said.
