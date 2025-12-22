ETV Bharat / state

'No Compromise In Protecting Social Harmony': TVK Chief Vijay At Christmas Outreach Event

Chengalpattu: Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will be 100 per cent committed to protecting social harmony, said the party’s chief, Vijay, on Monday, addressing a gathering at a Christmas event.

Organised by the TVK, the celebratory-cum-outreach programme was held today at a hotel near Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, and attended by priests and others from the Christian community as special guests.

The event, named ‘Samathuva Christianity’, signalled a significant political move ahead of the 2026 elections and as an effort to woo minority voters.

“True faith sows the seeds of harmony. It teaches us to respect the beliefs of others. If we have such faith, that is enough. We can overcome any kind of problem. Many stories in the Bible illustrate the power of such faith,” Vijay said.

“In one such story, a young man’s own brothers become jealous of him and throw him into a dry well. However, he later escapes from that danger, becomes the king of that country and saves not only his brothers who harmed him but also the entire nation. I don't need to tell you who that particular story is about,” he explains.

At this moment, the hall resonated with applause from the assembled crowd.